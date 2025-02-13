Ajman: As part of its efforts to enhance the efficiency of the government procurement system and streamline procedures, the Department of Finance in Ajman organised a workshop to discuss the development of procurement mechanisms. This initiative aims to simplify processes and eliminate bureaucracy, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and flexibility in procurement operations.

The workshop was aimed at procurement staff from government entities across the emirate, focusing on innovative solutions to improve procurement proficiency by reducing administrative complexities, simplifying operations, and accelerating the fulfilment of government requests. These measures are designed to ensure a swifter response to the needs of government bodies while enhancing operational performance. The workshop also showcased the latest practices in procurement management, balancing prompt execution with the highest standards of quality and transparency.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, emphasised that developing the government procurement system requires a new approach centred on simplifying procedures, eliminating redundant administrative steps, and enriching system flexibility. This approach facilitates faster procurement processes and maximises the utilisation of available resources.

He added that these efforts align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Finance in Ajman, Which focuses on fostering innovation in government policies, ensuring a competitive business environment that supports the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises, and enabling procurement to play a vital role in sustainable development through the adoption of smart solutions that promote digital transformation and reduce administrative burdens.

His Excellency also highlighted the importance of strengthening governance principles, ensuring the highest levels of transparency and fairness among competitors, while prioritising the fast-tracking of processes and the elimination of bureaucracy. These efforts intend to establish a more efficient and responsive government procurement system that meets the evolving demands of modern governance.