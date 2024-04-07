Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi organised a group iftar at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which was attended by several clerics from various places of worship in the emirate. This gathering served as an embodiment of the societal cohesion that exists between members of Abu Dhabi society.

As the regulatory body for the social sector in the emirate, the DCD seeks to establish the values of community cohesion. The hosting of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque falls within the "Jusoor" program, which invites a number of institutions and individuals residing in Abudhabi, representing different cultures, to spend a Ramadan day at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This is part of the center's role as a nurturing ground for values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples, and its endeavor to bridge cultural communication with various cultures around the world. This will ensure the provision of high-quality services across various segments of society, thereby enhancing their quality of life. This is achieved through entities that are licensed and personnel who are qualified, all operating under the highest international standards.

The iftar saw the attendance of distinguished guests including His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the DCD, and His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD, alongside His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al Obaidly, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, and several officials.

The Department of Community Development emphasised that the communal iftar with the clerics reflects the values of social cohesion that the DCD strives to instil within society, in line with the spirituality of the Holy Month that showcases the enduring values passed down through generations in the UAE. The DCD also highlighted the significance of organising the gathering every year as an advancement towards unity, enhancing the collaborative spirit essential for fulfilling its societal mission and responsibilities.

The clerics expressed gratitude for this meaningful event organised by the DCD, which showcases its commitment to fostering cooperation and brotherhood. This gathering during the holy month highlighted the principles of tolerance, unity, and connection among all members of society, and plays a pivotal role in enhancing communication and a sense of belonging, building strong partnerships that advance the goals of societal development.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

