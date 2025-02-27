Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: In line with the Department’s ongoing commitment to enhancing communication and fostering a positive work environment, the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah organized its annual meeting for the year 2025. The event was held at the Bait Elowal in the Al Mareija area of Sharjah, with the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department, alongside a number of Department officials and employees.

His Excellency stated, "The successes we are celebrating today reflect our ongoing commitment to developing the civil aviation sector in Sharjah, enhancing quality standards, and leading the way in delivering the best services. We are proud of our distinguished team, and we look forward to further accomplishments in the years to come."

The event featured a video showcasing the Department’s remarkable achievements during 2024. The video highlighted the significant developments across various areas, including the launch of innovative initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of air operations and services. In addition to the active participation in several local and international awards, reflecting its continuous drive for excellence. The video also underscored the ongoing efforts made by the Department to achieve the highest levels of performance and quality, all while reflecting a safe and effective environment within the civil aviation sector.

As part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to encouraging outstanding performance, H.E Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, honored distinguished employees for their exceptional efforts and contributions throughout the year 2024. Additionally, the event paid tribute to retired employees who, throughout their careers, made sincere and significant efforts that contributed to the development of the civil aviation sector in Sharjah. Their dedication and invaluable contributions over the years were acknowledged as essential to the Department’s growth and continued success.

During the event, the “Chairman’s Award” was introduced, as prestigious honor presented to an employee who has demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation, significantly contributing to the Department's strategic goals. this award underscores the department's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and leadership among its workforce

The annual gathering concluded with an exciting raffle draw for valuable prizes, creating an atmosphere of interaction and enthusiasm among the attendees. This gesture was aimed at appreciating the contributions of the employees and motivating them to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their work. The ceremony also included a special tour of "Bait Elowal," one of Sharjah's newest landmarks. During the tour, attendees were introduced to the unique project and its cultural and architectural additions, which exemplify the city’s rich heritage and forward-thinking approach. The tour highlighted the Department's commitment to innovation, renewal, and excellence in all aspects of its work, reinforcing its role as a leader in the civil aviation sector.