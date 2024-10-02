PwC’s Sharang Gupta outlined the importance of unified Command and Control Centres (CCC), highlighting the company’s new Global CCC Index, which was officially launched at Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia is taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center until Thursday, 3 October

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia continues to lead the region in cutting-edge security solutions, enhancing its command and control infrastructure is increasingly critical due to rapid urbanisation and complex security challenges.

To address this, Sharang Gupta, Director at PwC Middle East, spotlighted the transformative concept of unified Command and Control Centres (CCCs), which are set to redefine how security operations are managed across the region.

Speaking during his session, PwC Global CCC Index: Identifying the Pioneers in Command & Control Centers, on the opening day of Intersec Saudi Arabia as part of the Future Security and Safety Summit, Gupta outlined how cities are addressing their operations and security requirements by having function-specific CCCs.

According to his research, over 300 smart cities worldwide use CCCs for urban management and emergency response, with over 70% of large cities employing them for CCTV monitoring with facial recognition aiding law enforcement in more than 20 countries. In the U.S. and India, Border Security CCCs have significantly reduced smuggling, while Critical and National Infrastructure (CNI) CCCs with real-time threat detection can reduce operational downtime by 60%, preventing incidents like power outages.

"Command and Control Centres (CCC) are critical for managing urban operations, enhancing safety and ensuring efficiency in smart city management, policing, Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), border security and emergency response. To meet the demands of modern urban environments, CCCs must transition from traditional, siloed operations to integrated, data-driven systems that enable more cohesive and efficient management," said Gupta.

The CCC Maturity Index, developed by PwC Middle East, guides CCC transformation across three levels: Traditional (foundational monitoring), Advanced (predictive operations with real-time data), and Moonshot (automated strategy from real-time data analysis).

The index identifies strengths and weaknesses by evaluating governance, operations, and technology, providing a clear roadmap for strategic improvements, resource optimisation, and enhanced cross-domain collaboration.

On day two of Intersec Saudi Arabia, several sessions will take place as part of the Future Security and Safety Summit, addressing various topics. Notable sessions include insights from Ayman Albarnawi, Head of Crisis & Disaster Management at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center, on navigating the challenges of ensuring recovery and continuity of care as part of healthcare crisis management.

Meanwhile, Moulham Zahabi, Director of Asset Management, Airport Master Planning (Projects & Technical Affairs) at Matarat Holding, will discuss revolutionising asset management and master planning for safer skies. In addition, Badr Alrakah, Industrial Security Officer, Saudi Aramco, will present a session addressing crisis-driven innovation vs proactive modernisation.

During the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, AC Ryan ONG, Director, Fire Safety Department, Singapore Civil Defense Force, will address the effectiveness of deployed technologies in fire detection, while Majed Almejmaj, Fire Prevention & Rescue Director, KAFD, outlined the fire protection challenges in high-rise buildings.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "Intersec Saudi Arabia has underscored its position as a premier hub for the region’s security, fire and emergency service leaders to converge and shape the future of their respective industries. This year’s Future Security and Safety Summit has highlighted the innovative solutions and collaborative strategies that are driving the security sector forward, addressing the unique challenges faced by Saudi Arabia and the wider region."

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “We have seen incredible interest in Intersec Saudi Arabia during the first two days, with the conferences showcasing experts from around the world, while the show floor has been buzzing with deals and discussions on the trends currently impacting the fire, safety and security industries.”

Held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and the General Directorate for Saudi Civil Defense, Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

