Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised an inspirational session on leadership and self-empowerment titled “I Lead” in collaboration with Bahrain Car Parks Company “Amakin”. The session, held at the BIBF premises, aimed to elevate leadership skills, foster self-awareness, and inspire positive change among Amakin female staff members.

“I Lead” explored vital aspects of personal and professional development, centering on themes of self-awareness, self-empowerment, and achieving work-life balance. The comprehensive discussion covered topics such as understanding personality, strengths and weaknesses, beliefs and values, and emotional triggers.

The session highlighted the profound impact of self-awareness on both personal and professional growth. By emphasising internal self-empowerment and recognising the challenges women face in today's fast-paced world, the session stressed the importance of maintaining work-life balance for overall stability and well-being and provided practical strategies to support women in overcoming challenges and advancing their personal and professional growth.

Led by Ms. Amal Kooheji, the session involved active participation from Amakin's female staff, offering valuable real-world insights into the experiences of women in leadership roles, enriching the learning process for all participants.

Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership and Management Centre at the BIBF stated, "Organising this session for Amakin’s female staff members signifies both parties’ commitment towards empowering women with the tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of leadership, fostering both personal and professional growth."

For her part, Ms. Fatima Al Khan, Director of the Human and Administrative Resources Department of the Bahrain Parking Company (Amakin), said: “Participation in a symposium on leadership and self-empowerment comes from the company’s belief in the distinguished celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, and in the importance of the presence of the female element in “Amakin,” and in support of the efforts attracting more women, employing them, building their capabilities and enabling them to advance the professional and career ladder, and encouraging them to keep pace with the latest developments in providing innovative solutions for parking, and even leading these developments through creativity and innovation at work, in a way that brings good, well-being and economic prosperity to the Kingdom of Bahrain as a whole.

Ms. Al Khan added that the Kingdom of Bahrain has come a long way in the field of empowering women and motivating them to participate in the various paths of practical life that the Kingdom of Bahrain is witnessing, and to advance the country and hold many positions and obtain advanced scientific and practical positions. Al Khan also highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to innovate within their field, emphasising their commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

The BIBF and Amakin are committed to empowering women, recognising the invaluable contributions they make in leadership roles. This initiative signifies a joint commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment, where women can thrive and drive positive change.

