Web3. AI. Gaming. Creator tech. 240,000+ fans. One stage that changes everything.

Dubai, UAE — The future of festivals just changed forever. TBV’s flagship series, The Best Event (TBE), is joining forces with UNTOLD Dubai — the mega-festival that drew 185,000+ fans last year — to launch a first-of-its-kind tech-culture stage this November 6–10 at Dubai Parks & Resorts.

The new stage will merge Web3, AI, gaming, and creator tech with world-class DJs, speakers, and live brand launches — creating a high-energy experience that brings together the biggest names in tech and the biggest crowds in culture.

“This has never been done before — not in Web2, not in Web3, not anywhere.” - Tobias Bauer, Co-Founder of THE BEST EVENT

UNTOLD Dubai’s scale is unprecedented: over 185,000 attendees in 2024 versus SXSW’s 47,661, making it the perfect arena for TBE’s mission — to turn the next wave of technology into shared cultural moments.

“UNTOLD has always been about pushing boundaries — not just in music, but in how people experience culture,” said Bogdan Radulescu, Co-Founder & CBO of UNTOLD Universe. “Partnering with The Best Event brings a new dimension to that vision. We’re merging the creative energy of a global festival with the innovation driving Web3, AI, and gaming — it’s where the future of entertainment begins.”

Something for Everyone.

Day at Raj Mahal Theatre: High-signal interviews, firesides, screenings, and brand activations for a mainstream audience that wants to be early and informed.

High-signal interviews, firesides, screenings, and brand activations for a mainstream audience that wants to be Night at The Best Event Stage: As the city cools, the stage heats up — with international DJs, creator performances, and live unveils from the world’s most ambitious tech brands.

As the city cools, the stage heats up — with international DJs, creator performances, and live unveils from the world’s most ambitious tech brands. Around the grounds: Festival-style activations, lounges, and F&B experiences turn the area into an all-day hangout that blends discovery, downtime, and connection.

More than a festival — a signal shift

Dubai and the UAE are executing long-term plans for Web3, AI, gaming, and the creative economy — including the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

Placing THE BEST EVENT stage inside a mainstream festival connects those ambitions to the public — creating a world-first fusion of innovation, music, and culture that signals where the future is really headed.

Tech doesn’t just live on panels anymore. It lives where people dance, create, and build the next wave together.

About TBV / The Best Event (TBE)

TBV is a global venture and events ecosystem at the intersection of technology, culture, and capital. Its flagship series, The Best Event (TBE), hosts the world’s leading tech-meets-culture gatherings across major conferences, including TOKEN2049, Consensus, ETH Denver, ETHCC, DevCon, and DevConnect. The Best Event Stage combines thought leadership, entertainment, and brand storytelling into high-impact experiences that redefine how innovation is shared and celebrated.

Learn more: https://tbv.xyz

About UNTOLD Dubai

UNTOLD is one of the world’s largest music festivals, with roots in Europe and a global presence spanning millions of fans. Following its record-breaking Dubai debut in 2024, the festival returns to Dubai Parks & Resorts November 6–10, 2025, bringing together music, art, and cultural experiences on an unprecedented scale.

Learn more: https://untold.ae