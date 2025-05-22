Algiers – As part of the Private Sector Forum organized on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meetings, the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) held a high-level session titled "Partnering for Impact: The Arab Coordination Group and the Private Sector Driving Sustainable Development". The event took place at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center in Algiers on 21 May 2025.

The session brought together key stakeholders from ACG institutions, private sector companies, government entities, and international organizations to discuss collaborative strategies for promoting sustainable development.

The session highlighted leading initiatives, investments, and success stories spearheaded by ACG institutions, underscoring the global developmental impact of these partnerships. Discussions centered around strategic priorities for private sector engagement in emerging and promising markets, with a particular focus on scalable development solutions and cross-sectoral cooperation. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment that fostered constructive dialogue between ACG representatives and private sector leaders on co-financing opportunities and future partnerships.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening the private sector’s role in development efforts among ACG member institutions. By fostering cooperation and open dialogue, stakeholders are empowered with the tools and insights needed to tackle critical challenges such as economic development and other key priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The discussions also addressed ways to improve infrastructure development and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as engines of economic growth.

The session contributed to further deepening ties between ACG members and the private sector, paving the way for more joint projects and the adoption of innovative practices to enhance development outcomes.

Distinguished Speakers Included: Dr. Mohammed Al-Yami, Director General, Development Effectiveness Office, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) – IsDB Group, Mr. Khaled Hamza, Vice President for the Private Sector, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Mr. Khaled Khodouri, Business Development Director, Private Sector Operations, OPEC Fund for International Development, Mr. Muncif Galoush from Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) which was moderated by Mr. Ibrahim Shoukry, Director of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Through knowledge-sharing, combined expertise, and effective assistance, the Group assists developing countries in reaching their economic and social development objectives. Since its establishment in 1975, ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 11,000 development loans in the public sector to over 160 countries around the globe.

Through effective coordination and collaboration, the Group provides a wide range of targeted solutions and optimized deployment of resources to meet the development needs of nations. As the second-largest donor group in the world, ACG is committed to delivering innovative development finance solutions that assist developing countries, and have a positive and sustainable impact on global issues.

ACG comprises four bilateral and six multilateral Arab development financial institutions: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Arab Gulf Program for Development, Arab Monetary Fund, Islamic Development Bank, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, OPEC Fund for International Development, Qatar Fund for Development, and Saudi Fund for Development.