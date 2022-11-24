The conference aims to act as a platform to bridge dialogue with action to bring about a change in the social and economic spheres of life

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Rosatom Corporate Academy, bound by the belief in energizing people with knowledge and creating opportunities for unlimited development, has announced hosting the third edition of The Global Impact Conference on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. The conference will witness attendance from a community of changemakers from across the globe and aims to initiate conversations and bring about a positive change in key spheres of social and economic life.

Some of the pertinent discussions to take place during the conference include how education is changing, what trends are influencing it, what new professions, educational technologies and practices are most in demand.

H.E. Prof. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, Former President & CEO, Higher Colleges of Technology; Founder, MetaVersity; Hilal Al Jadidi, Chief Human Capital Officer, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) will be key speakers during the conference and will share a key-note on From AR to Web3: Shaping the Future of Education and The Corporate Jedi: HR Trends in the JEDI World (Justice-Equity-Diversity-Inclusion) respectively.

Initiated in 2020, each year the conference focuses on a theme to find solutions to challenges in key areas of socio-economic development. The theme of this year’s conference is “Education X: Catalyst of the Future”. The relevance of this year’s theme is clear – educational systems are vulnerable in the face of global crises. In this context, GIC 2022 will be a platform for discussions about effective models and principles of education that are already being applied and lay the foundation for a fair and secure future for the development of the next generations.

Other key topics to be discussed during the conference include Connection with Humanity - Art, Science and Business, Changing Education to Change the World, Future of Work and STEMatization, as well as Green Career Pathways.

Dr. Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, the UAE’s first female, Emirati Aviation Engineer, shedding light on The Future is Female. STEMatization commented, “Although gender equality is a widely covered issue in the media and part of the sustainable development agenda, only 28 percent of women worldwide are working in science, technology, engineering or mathematics-related jobs, the discrepancy being particularly high in computer science (19%) and engineering (21%). The scarcity of women in STEM fields is a long-standing and persistent problem. However, UAE is

implementing initiatives that are set to change this equation and generate a significant impact in STEM fields with the objective of empowering and encouraging women to pursue an education and career in STEM and to foster an inclusive and diverse environment to create a more resilient economy.”

The event will be attended by more than 30 academics, educators, representatives of the business community, and culture and art spheres from 20 countries, namely, India, China, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Oman, Armenia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and other countries from Latin America and Africa.

Among the key speakers will be Francisca Nneka Okeke, First female Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences at the University of Nigeria; Baratang Miya, CEO of GirlHYPE (South Africa); Rafaella de Bona Gonçalves, a winner of the Young Inventors Prize 2022 (Brazil); Zhao Zhongyuan, Director of the China-SCO Technology Transfer Center; Princess Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear; Dr. Bitasta Das, an instructor of Humanities Undergraduate Programme at the Indian Institute of Science; Arpi Karapetyan, Chairman of Armenian HR Association and others.

At the end of the conference, winners of an international competition for innovative projects in the field of education will be announced and will receive grants from the competition’s organizers and partners. In 2022, more than 400 applications from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Germany, France, Israel, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries were submitted to this competition.

Last year GIC 2021 was focused on partnerships between countries and corporations that worked towards the goals of sustainable development. The online broadcast of the conference was watched by 750 thousand viewers, and the total coverage exceeded 30 million people. This year, the online broadcast of the conference will be available on the web-site starting 3 pm GST on 1st December 2022.

