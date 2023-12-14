The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the activities of the 4th Abu Dhabi Family Forum, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Emirates", Chairwoman of the UAE's General Women Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, under the slogan "Cohesive Family, Sustainable Community”.

The event is organised by the FDF in Al Hudayriat Island, as part of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

On this occasion, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that the ADJD's participation in the forum is rooted in its belief in the importance of supporting the efforts being made to protect family stability in society, cement the culture of sound family building, and invest optimally in the expertise, human energies and distinguished executives to continue the process of sustainable development and enhance the emirate's competitiveness.

Mr. Alabri highlighted in this respect the pioneering initiatives launched by the Judicial Department in support of family guidance programmes and the innovative methods it adopted for families to resolve their disputes and overcome the difficulties they encounter, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to support the endeavours aiming at achieving social cohesion, starting with the family as the nucleus of society and its founding base.

In its pavilion at this 4th edition of the Forum, the Judicial Department introduces the public and visitors to its new advanced electronic services system, and offers them legal, family and psychological counselling services, through a group of specialists. It also ensures a memorable experience for children who are welcomed into the child's oasis of psychological stability.

Visitors can also attend a number of awareness-raising and educational workshops, and learn about the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Legal and Community Awareness Centre ("Masouliya"), and its role in monitoring phenomena and behaviors that affect society's values and principles, with an emphasis on sensitising people to these risks and the resulting negative effects, and ways to mitigate their effects.