Under the slogan "Humanitarian Touches", and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Al Ahlia Hospital in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched an awareness-raising initiative targeting workers to mark the International Human Rights Day, which is celebrated every year on the 10th of December.

The initiative, which was set in motion by the ADJD, represented by its Labour Awareness Committee, in "ICAD" labour camp in Musaffah, is part of its commitment to strengthen efforts to protect human rights and is designed to disseminate legal culture among workers and inform them of their rights and duties which are guaranteed to them by law in the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal literacy in view of its essential role in protecting the rights and fulfilling the duties stipulated by law, and in supporting the government's policies for the protection of human rights, so as to enhance Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign investment.

This event was marked by an awareness-raising lecture intended to introduce workers to their rights and duties under the provisions of the law governing labour relations, and to outline the most important articles of this legislation and its scope of application, the new working models it has introduced and which ensure great flexibility in the employment of workers in establishments and companies, in addition to the guarantees it offers and which strike a balance between the rights and obligations of workers and business owners.

As part of the undertaking, workers were given a detailed explanation of the facilities offered to them by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to streamline labour dispute procedures, and of the new mechanisms adopted, which aim to ensure that workers' rights are settled and enforced in record time through simple and practical measures.

The initiative was well attended by workers in “ICAD” labour camp where the lecture was delivered in Arabic and Urdu. In addition, Medical examinations, competitions were organised and incentive prizes were distributed to participants to achieve the desired benefit for the target group.