Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi: International Law Day is an important message to support stability

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department participates in celebrating International Law Day, which falls on the thirteenth of September of each year, to highlight the role of the law in preserving rights and ensuring the performance of duties and obligations, in a way that contributes to preserving justice and equality and establishing security and stability in society.

On this occasion, the Judicial Department organized a group of educational activities and events that focus on legal awareness and introducing new legislation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by enhancing knowledge and spreading legal awareness among members of society.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said :The United Arab Emirates has established a world-leading legislative, legal and judicial system that keeps pace with all changes and developments in various sectors, to entrench the principles of the rule of law, achieve justice and safeguard rights, in a manner that supports its competitive position in terms of global indicators based on the judicious vision of our wise leadership to ensure the sustainability of development and modernisation in light of a prospective approach to the future.

He added: With this in mind, we take part in the celebration of International Law Day, which coincides with the 13th of September every year, to reaffirm the importance of upholding the principle of the rule of law given its active and vital role in establishing security and stability in societies, and ensuring that all members of society ensure that their rights are upheld in all aspects of life.

His Excellency Counselor Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressed that The International Day of Law conveys a significant message about the role that laws play in preserving order, promoting stability, and protecting people's rights in a variety of contexts. In doing so, they help to create an integrated system that supports sustainable development, under a just and efficient legal and judicial system.

He pointed out that The United Arab Emirates has placed a high value on establishing the rule of law. To this end, it has kept up with the most recent laws and regulations and worked to ensure that they are applied and implemented in a way that is compatible with cutting-edge systems in a variety of sectors. This has improved the country's competitiveness both domestically and internationally.