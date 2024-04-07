Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a Ramadan Suhoor event that brought together businesswomen in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the diverse talents and skills of female entrepreneurs in various fields and sectors. Each touchpoint and experience as part of the Suhoor was in collaboration with ADBWC’s members, from the host venue through to flowers and guest gifting, reinforcing its continued commitment and support to its female entrepreneurs.

The Suhoor gathering underscored the pivotal role of female entrepreneurs in shaping the future of businesses, industries and innovation. Prominent figures attended the event, engaging in networking, sharing insights, and celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in the business world.

The event, which took place in the presence of the Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, H.E. Asma Al Fahim, and Board Members H.E. Marwa Al Mansoori, and H.E. Noor Al Tamimi; and ADBWC’s Director Fatima Al Blooshi, was an interactive platform that promoted constructive communication and the exchange of experiences between female entrepreneurs at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: "We are so pleased to host yet another Suhoor event as it exemplifies the spirit of solidarity and support amongst businesswomen, it also highlights the power of collaboration in driving success.”

She further emphasized, “as a continuation of the previous year, we wanted to reaffirm our on-going support for our members by organizing today’s Suhoor at The Society restaurant, owned by Shaikha AlMheri, as well as collaborating with Ayesha Aldhari, who owns Fleurology, to decorate the tables with floral arrangements, and partnered with Ayesha Al Mansoori for the giveaways from her brand HBH.”

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council was established under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2001. It aims to raise women’s awareness of entrepreneurship as a professional career path for effective participation in economic development, in addition to increasing women’s participation in entrepreneurship through training, consultation and embracing emerging projects, in accordance with the latest developments and best practices. Additionally, the Council is committed to promoting the competitiveness of businesswomen in line with global trends, by anticipating the future of entrepreneurship, keeping pace with the latest developments, and benefiting from legislative, technical and innovative facilities.