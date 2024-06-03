The activities of the International Neurology Conference for the Middle East, Africa and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, on May 18, 2024, with the participation of an elite group of international and local speakers and in the presence of several consultants, specialist doctors, researchers, professors and neurology experts from the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia, in addition to several international, regional and local medical associations. The conference included a number of scientific lectures that discussed the latest research and treatment methods for many neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, migraines, post-stroke spasticity.

Dr Amaal Al-Dakheel, MD, MBA, Neurologist, Movement Disorders Specialist from Saudi Arabia, confirmed that such medical conferences are an important means of exchanging experiences and following up on the latest diagnostic methods, as the latest developments in improving the lives of those suffering from various neurological diseases. Dr Amaal hailed the event as “one that keeps pace with the progress made in the treatment of neurological diseases, adopts the latest recommendations of studies and research in the sector, and follows the best methods used in the management of patients affected with neurological diseases”. she noted that “15 eminent speakers from Saudi, Spain, Canada, Egypt & Gulf countries joined the summit, which was a good opportunity through which a wonderful collection of advanced scientific research was presented, in addition to the various clinical experiences that were shared between experts attending the summit".

Prof. Suhail Al-Roken, Neurology Consultant at Rashid Hospital in UAE, noted that the summit will enhance medical education, help exchange scientific experiences among physicians, and shed light on the most important emerging scientific and medical developments, stressing that organizing the summit reflects AbbVie’s keenness to enhance the scientific training programs and research and provide a high level of medical care.

"These are positive indicators and milestones that point to the advancements made in the medical sciences in the region and pave the way towards broader horizons for creativity and progress", he added.

Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, praised the presence of more than 15 prominent international speakers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Egypt and Gulf countries, adding that AbbVie always seeks to organize such medical conferences within the framework of its commitment towards serving members of society by providing what helps improve the quality of their lives, while the company’s culture is based, at its core, on serving patients, not just providing a product or service to them, but helping to make a real difference in their lives, and it is also always concerned with raising awareness and health education for patients and on the other hand, we pay attention to the fields of education, training, scientific research and providing distinguished medical care.

The summit's panel sessions and workshops touched on many major topics including but not limited to, "Progression of Parkinson’s patients to the advanced stage, how to timely identify them & how to manage different motor & non-motor symptoms with Device Aided Therapies", "Importance of early intervention for Post Stroke Spasticity Patients and the use of toxins in the management of patients" and "Recent updates in Migraine, a very disabling disorder affecting mainly young population".