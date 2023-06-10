Kampala: The 36th Meeting of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), one of the OIC University, was held on Friday, 09 June 2023 in Kampala, Uganda.

The meeting was attended by the Council Members from different countries including Kingdom of Saudi, Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as those representing the Republic of Uganda.

In his remarks to the Council meeting, H.E. Amb. Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General for Science & Technology who represented H. E. the Secretary-General noted that IUIU has made remarkable progress in providing quality education, promoting Islamic values, and fostering an environment of intellectual curiosity and cultural diversity.

He further underscored the need to focus on advancing academic programs, promoting innovative research, and ensuring the holistic development of the students. He emphasized the need to explore opportunities for strategic collaborations and partnerships that will enable IUIU to expand its global footprint and enhance its contribution to society.

The Head of the Ugandan Government’s delegation to the meeting the Rt. Hon. Gen. Moses Ali, First Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament commended the OIC and its institutions for the support and guidance it continues to render to the IUIU.

The meeting adopted a number of resolutions and decisions aimed at improving the administrative and academic performance of the university. The meeting further approved the University’s budged estimates for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

IUIU which started off with only 88 students in 1988 now boasts of over 8,000 students with Eight Faculties as opposed to only two Faculties at its inception. IUIU has made further strides in the areas of academic performance, research and community outreach activities. It has won local and international awards for its quality as a leader in Teaching and Innovation. It is currently constructing the Faculty of Engineering, a state of the art library and a modern students’ hostel.