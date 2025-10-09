Over its three-day run, attendees took part in a series of impactful discussions exploring neighbourhood culture, wellness, workplace evolution and investment trends shaping tomorrow’s hospitality landscape

Dubai, UAE: The final curtain has just been drawn on The Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) 2025, which brought together the world’s foremost restaurateurs, investors, developers and operators for three days of meaningful dialogue, strategic insights and industry-defining conversations. The forum, held in Dubai from 6–8 October, once again reached full capacity, cementing its position as the leading platform for the business of restaurants and F&B investment in the region. Hosted by 7 Management at Antika in the newly launched 25 Jump Street and supported by 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central and Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), it opened with interviews with Rabih Fakhreddine (Founder & CEO, 7 Management), James Hacon (Managing Partner, Think Hospitality), Gustavo de Hostos (Managing Partner, Forsite Creative), and many more, setting the tone for three days of engaging discussion and collaboration.

Across the programme, attendees enjoyed a series of study tours, curated lunches and evening receptions, offering dynamic opportunities to explore Dubai’s vibrant culinary landscape first-hand. Highlights included the opening lunch hosted by Rosy Hospitality at Girl & the Goose, followed by insightful owner-led tours of upcoming venues including Tattu, Gitano, Gigi Rigoletto, Ninive Beach, Ina and Sirine by Gaia, as well as Marsa Al Arab and Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. The Alserkal Avenue homegrown concepts tour featured Nala, Piehaus, Growhouse, Lila Molino and Nightjar. Receptions hosted by RIKAS and Delano Dubai and Joey Ghazel, founder of The MAINE Group at The MAINE Land Brasserie celebrated Dubai’s thriving F&B scene, while the closing lunch at Kempinski The Boulevard hosted by Gastronaut Hospitality showcased new concepts including MAMABELLA, Ram&Roll and Woohoo. These experiences enriched the agenda, offering opportunities to engage, exchange ideas and experience Dubai’s evolving F&B scene first-hand.

This year’s edition placed a spotlight on the evolving landscape of the food and beverage sector in the UAE and beyond, unpacking key trends, transformative shifts within the international hospitality scene, and the investment and growth opportunities shaping the future. The UAE continues to create new opportunities in the global food and beverage market, with 53% of operations concentrated in the Middle East. The sector is projected to exceed $300 billion within the next eight years, signalling robust annual growth. A recent survey indicated that 65% of operators expect moderate growth, while 13% anticipate significant increases in investment, particularly in the UAE. According to the GRIF 2025 Industry Sentiment Report by Food People & Project People, KSA (26.6%), UAE (24.1%) and the US (13.8%) emerged as the top three priority markets for expansion, while operators highlighted experience-led dining and health and wellness as key consumer drivers.

The role of neighbourhood restaurants as cultural anchors was another focal point. Industry pioneers, including Fay Economides (Executive Managing Director, M Management), Joey Ghazal (Founder & Managing Partner, The MAINE Group), Ziad Kamel (CEO & Co-Founder, Rosy Hospitality) and Dr. Naim Maadad (Chief Executive & Founder, Gates Hospitality FZ LLC), discussed how neighbourhood concepts are vital extensions of their communities. Joey Ghazal shared, “Neighbourhood restaurants are part of the social fabric. They create identity, bring people together and give character to cities,” underscoring the long-term value of embedding hospitality within local communities. Asma Khan (Founder of Darjeeling Express & Global Changemaker) echoed this sentiment in her keynote conversation, reflecting on the broader cultural responsibility of hospitality. “Restaurants can be vehicles for change. When you give space to underrepresented voices and when you protect culinary heritage, you’re not just serving food, you’re shaping culture,” she noted. She concluded with a powerful call for those in positions of influence to “be the change and leave a legacy for good,” urging the industry to lead with purpose.

Artificial intelligence was another major talking point, as it continued to reshape both creative and operational strategies within the sector. Panel discussions explored how AI-driven analytics are enabling brands to analyse vast amounts of digital data, uncovering micro-trends and informing smarter location and concept strategies. Chef Reif Othman (Chef & Owner, Hotaru Holdings LLC) shared how he uses AI as a creative springboard rather than a replacement for human intuition, noting, “AI is a tool that can help with inspiration, but it will never replicate a chef’s intuition or the soul of a dish.” Ahmet Oytun Cakir (Owner & Managing Partner, Gastronaut Hospitality) added that AI is already helping operators refine menus and predict demand with greater accuracy, reducing waste and speeding up development cycles. Meanwhile, the Woohoo “AI Chef” spotlight illustrated how multi-agent systems could run entire kitchen operations, sparking debate on how technology and craftsmanship can best work hand in hand.

Wellness also emerged as a significant area of opportunity. In her session with Chris Miller (Founder, White Rabbit Projects), Kathryn Moore (Founder of Spa Connectors) highlighted the sector’s $6.3 million growth with a 7% annual rate, noting that post-COVID, wellness travel was the first segment to rebound. Speakers discussed how wellness is evolving from traditional spa offerings into holistic lifestyle propositions encompassing nutrition, movement and diagnostics. As one panellist explained, “Guests are increasingly looking for spaces that nurture both body and mind. Wellness is becoming embedded in the everyday – it’s about how people live, work and dine, not just how they relax.”

Companies like RIKAS, The MAINE Group and Yolk Brands entered markets such as the UK and India, focusing on localising their menus and adapting to cultural preferences to ensure success. RIKAS reported a 25% increase in customer satisfaction through sustainable sourcing and menu localisation, while Yolk shared insights on their UK expansion, tailoring their offerings to align with local tastes. Antonio Gonzalez (Chairman & CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group) stated, “We don’t look at countries; we look at cities,” highlighting their strategic expansion approach, with Sunset now the largest operator in Milan. Omar Saideh (Founder, Orange Hospitality) added, “Dubai is the food capital of the world; we have 200 nationalities here,” reinforcing the city’s diverse culinary landscape and booming opportunities in the fine dining sector.

Sustainability was a recurring thread throughout GRIF 2025, with both Rikas and Yolk pioneering sustainable practices in the UAE’s food scene. Rikas implemented a zero-waste policy in several of its locations, leading to a 40% reduction in food waste over the last year, while Yolk committed to using 100% sustainable seafood across its menu by 2026. As highlighted, UAE experience is increasingly seen as the highest priority in recruitment, with local knowledge becoming crucial for success in a competitive environment.

Looking ahead, the restaurant and hospitality investment outlook for 2026 reflects a sector balancing growth with rising operational pressures. According to insights shared by the report by GRIF x Food People & Project People, businesses across all segments face higher costs in labour, rent and supply chains, while talent retention, regulation and sustainability expectations remain key challenges. International expansion remains a clear priority, particularly into Africa, India, Saudi Arabia and wider Asia, while others focus on consolidation within the GCC. Investment appetite is expected to rise moderately, with capital directed towards new concepts, brand expansion, franchising, technology and sustainability, alongside growing interest in asset-light models. Investors are increasingly assessing resilience, culture and operational excellence as indicators of long-term value. (Insights courtesy of Greg Wright, Partner, Food People & Project People.)

The event also saw the creation of the “Future Normal” manifesto, facilitated by Henry Coutinho-Mason (Founder & Author, The Future Normal) and co-authored live by over 100 industry leaders and operators. The crowd-powered document explored emerging possibilities for the future of restaurants, from AI-driven personalisation to zero-waste operations and community-led hospitality experiences.

“I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible support from the GRIF community as we’ve returned to Dubai. Over the past three days, hospitality leaders opened their doors, shared their insights, and reminded us of what makes this industry so special. It’s been inspiring to see people from across the world come together - to connect, collaborate, and have fun while doing it.,” said Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, Founder of the GRIF Collective.

The conversations at GRIF 2025 carried a clear message: the future of hospitality will be shaped by those who combine vision with rigour, purpose with performance, and community with innovation.

