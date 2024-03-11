Kuala Lumpur, MALAYSIA – The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) - an international standard-setting body that promotes Islamic banking's soundness and stability - is delighted to announce the upcoming 16th IFSB Summit, scheduled to take place on 8 and 9 May 2024, in the tranquil city of Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam. Organised by the IFSB and hosted by the Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB), this biennial summit is considered a pivotal event in the realm of Islamic finance.



Themed ‘Islamic Finance and Financial Stability in An Evolving Environment: Navigating Emerging Risks’, the summit is poised to deliver an enriching experience for participants, showcasing the resilience of Islamic finance in the face of challenges within the global environment. It will delve into the opportunities and advantages of embracing change and innovation within the Islamic financial services industry (IFSI), promoting sustainable, inclusive, stable, and resilient growth.



Mr. Suhail Issa Al Zadjali, the Acting Secretary-General of the IFSB, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited about the upcoming 16th IFSB Summit, especially with the BDCB as our esteemed host. Being held in Brunei, a nation renowned for its steadfast dedication to Islamic finance, will undoubtedly enrich the event, and we are confident that it will leave a lasting impact on the Islamic finance landscape,”



Highly regarded as a crucial platform for bringing together policymakers and stakeholders for essential discussions, the IFSB Summit addresses key issues for the resilience of the IFSI and deals with the policy implications of emerging risks. In today's changing financial landscape, the summit plays a vital role in shaping the direction of the global IFSI.



“We are eager to engage in these important conversations that foster collaboration and guide the way for a strong and resilient future for Islamic finance. The IFSB looks forward to the insights, innovations, and partnerships that will emerge, aligned with the IFSB mandate in paving the way for a progressive era in Islamic finance.” he adds.



The IFSB Summits have attracted prominent participants from regulatory and supervisory authorities, international inter-governmental organisations, alongside industry experts and market players, solidifying its status as a global gathering of key stakeholders in the IFSI.

For inquiries, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ifsbsummit2024.com or contact the secretariat at ifsb_sec@ifsb.org and +6 03 9195 1400.



About the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB)

The IFSB is an international standard-setting organisation that promotes and enhances the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry by issuing global prudential standards and guiding principles for the industry, broadly defined to include banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. The IFSB also conducts research and coordinates initiatives on industry-related issues, as well as organises roundtables, seminars and conferences for regulators and industry stakeholders. Towards this end, the IFSB works closely with relevant international, regional and national organisations, research/educational institutions and market players.



The members of the IFSB comprise regulatory and supervisory authorities, international inter-governmental organisations and market players, professional firms and industry associations.

For more information about the IFSB, please visit www.ifsb.org