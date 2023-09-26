Riyadh: The prestigious 13th Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) is set to take place in Riyadh from October 9th to 10th, 2023, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency, Mr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing.

As a leading initiative hosted by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, the SGBF will bring together experts, investors, and innovators who are dedicated to driving sustainable development in Saudi Arabian cities. With a consultative status with the United Nations, this year's forum centers around the theme "Localizing Sustainable Development Goals." Its ultimate ambition is to accelerate the construction industry's journey towards carbon neutrality while promoting sustainable practices in energy and water usage.

During the two-day event, the SGBF will shed light on crucial sectors such as energy, water, green cities, partnerships, and technology. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030, the SGBF underscores the nation's commitment to sustainability and a diversified non-oil economy. It further solidifies its dedication by integrating with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, both embarking on the ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Eng. Faisal Al-Fadhl, Secretary-General of the Saudi Green Building Forum, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive strategy tailored to Saudi Arabia's unique geographical landscape and rich Arab heritage. He advocated for synergistic collaborations between various sectors and municipalities in order to localize the Sustainable Development Goals, mitigate environmental risks, and foster sustainable growth, with green building practices at the center of this vision.

The forum's 13th edition reinforces its mission of encouraging key players in the construction industry to embrace gold-standard building approaches that prioritize human and environmental well-being.

Abdulaziz Ali AlTurki, Chairman of Rawabi Holding Group and Magnom Properties, highlighted their participation and sponsorship in the Saudi Green Building Forum, stating, "Sustainability is a core value embedded in Rawabi Holding Group's corporate strategy, integral to the growth of our subsidiaries across different sectors. Our involvement in the forum aligns with our commitment to drive sustainability in the real estate sector and demonstrates our leadership in providing long-term solutions for the Saudi real estate market."

Othman A. Ibrahim, Rawabi Holding Vice Chairman and Group CEO and Magnom Properties Vice Chairman commented on the Group’s latest real estate project also added that: “Key stakeholders at the prestigious forum will learn of the highest standards of green building principles adopted by the Forbes International Tower in Egypt, the first project worldwide to run on Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier system (LOHC). Currently planned in Saudi Arabia and UAE, the environmentally responsive, zero carbon commercial tower developed by Magnom Properties and Forbes is pushing the boundaries of modern construction and achieving efficiencies across the built environment through significant shifts in the way we design, build, and operate assets."

Additionally, the 13th edition of the SGBF will utilize technology to enhance the connection between individuals and their surroundings, whether in buildings, communities, or cities. It serves as an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to share insights, discuss challenges and successes, and shape a unified vision for sustainable development in a post-COVID-19 world.

Under the auspices of the General Authority for Endowments, the Saudi Green Building Forum holds an esteemed consultative ECOSOC status with the United Nations. With observer statuses from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the forum enhances its global credentials further. It stands as a beacon for sustainable development in Saudi Arabia, championing green building best practices and encouraging the pursuit of sustainable development goals across the Middle East.

Managed by Great Minds Event Management LLC, the 13th edition of the forum promises to be a landmark event. It will act as an integral gathering point for sustainability trailblazers in the region, including policymakers, construction thought leaders, and influential change agents in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

For press inquiries, please contact the General Secretariat of the Saudi Green Building Forum under the supervision of the General Authority for Endowments at email: info@sbgf.sa.

PR agency contact – shereen@coralcoastpr.com

For the event's agenda and other information, please visit: https://saudigreenbuildingforum.com.