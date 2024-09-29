The 13th Annual Conference of the Saudi Society for Stem Cell Transplantation, held recently in Riyadh city in cooperation with AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical research and development company. The conference provides a valuable opportunity to enhance communication, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge and experiences among hematologists, oncologists, pathologists, scientists, and other healthcare providers in the region.

During his address, Prof. Ahmed Al-Askar, the Executive Director of the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) and President of the Saudi Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation (SSBMT), emphasized the primary goal of the conference, which is to enhance the medical care for patients with hematological disorders and undergoing stem cell transplantation. He commended the extensive scientific participation, the sharing of experiences on the latest treatment methods, guidelines, clinical studies, research findings, and updated diagnostic options for various hematological disorders.

Dr. David Lewis, a hematology consultant from Plymouth, UK, specializing in lymphoma and stem cell transplantation, delivered a lecture on the role of bispecific antibodies in managing diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a complex disease. He highlighted recent advancements in research and development, such as the approval of the novel drug Epcoritamab by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. Epcoritamab, an innovatively designed T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody, demonstrates durable responses, a manageable safety profile, and rapid efficacy, particularly in previously untreated cellular lymphomas.

Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie's regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, commended the significant turnout and organization of the conference, underscoring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to staying abreast of the latest medical advancements. He emphasized AbbVie's dedication to participating in such events to foster communication, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among healthcare professionals, particularly hematologists, oncologists, and other providers in the region. Daoud stressed the urgency of research and development in oncology, particularly in blood tumors, to enhance patient quality of life. He highlighted AbbVie's ongoing efforts to raise awareness, provide health education to patients, advance scientific research, and deliver exceptional medical care.

The conference featured numerous lectures and workshops that delved into the most recent data on stem cell transplantation, optimal patient management for complex hematological conditions, and the latest updates on nursing care in hematology/oncology and HSCT.