Cairo – Building on twelve years of continuous success, and under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Informa—a global leader in exhibition organization—announces the latest edition of Pharmaconex, the region’s premier pharmaceutical manufacturing event, taking place from 1–3 September 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. The exhibition highlights Egypt’s regional and international leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, in line with the state’s efforts to advance and localize drug manufacturing under the Egypt National Health Strategy 2024–2030.

This year's edition aims to highlight the efforts of the government and the private sector to enhance local manufacturing and ensure pharmaceutical security by strengthening supply chains, expanding strategic reserves, and achieving self-sufficiency. This strategic step comes in light of Egypt’s significant achievements in the sector, with the country currently producing around 85% of its pharmaceutical needs through more than 170 licensed factories, with an annual output capacity exceeding 150 million medicine packs.

As a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa and the region, the exhibition brings together global innovators from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) suppliers to machinery builders within an integrated industrial ecosystem. Pharmaconex 2025 will also feature over 350 exhibitors from 40 countries and more than 70 conference sessions covering critical topics such as sterile manufacturing, digital transformation, supply chain management, pharmaceutical engineering, and quality management.

The exhibition will also host a Cleanroom Technology Conference in partnership with European experts, and is expected to attract more than 13,500 visitors. This year will also witness the launch of the “Health & Wellness Zone”, in collaboration with the National Food Safety Authority, spotlighting the rapidly growing market for supplements and health products. Leading local players such as EVA Pharma, Mash, United Pharma, and EDSD will participate, underscoring Egypt’s rising position in this field. The event also includes professional networking forums and the “Women in Pharma” initiative, which emphasizes diversity and inclusivity within the industry.

Pharmaconex will further feature executive roundtables to discuss regional cooperation and investment, with participation from public and private sector leaders, regulators, investors, and multinational companies aimed at identifying tangible opportunities for investment and localization in the Middle East and African markets. The event is sponsored by the General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in Oman (OPAZ) as a regional partner, reflecting strong regional interest in attracting investments into Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector.

In this context, Mrs. Samar Awad, Exhibition Manager of Pharmaconex, expressed her pride in the exhibition’s twelve-year track record of success, reaffirming its status as a leading regional platform. She added: "Egypt’s pharmaceutical market is among the most attractive in the Middle East and North Africa, which underscores the importance of the Pharmaconex exhibition in supporting the Egyptian government’s plans to localize the pharmaceutical industry. The exhibition has become a central hub connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and investors under one roof, driving innovation and technology transfer into the local market.”

Awad continued: “The exhibition plays a pivotal role in strengthening the Egyptian market's position in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the MENA region, with pharmaceutical exports reaching $1.5 billion in 2024/2025, with a target of reaching $3 billion by 2030, within a comprehensive vision to ensure the availability of high-quality medicines at affordable prices. Moreover, the pharmaceutical market in Egypt is also expected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $5.2 billion by 2030.”

The event is held in partnership with the global CPHI exhibition series and supported by strategic partners. It brings together a high-level selection of executives and industry leaders from major pharmaceutical companies. Notable participants include IMA, the global leader in designing and producing automated machines for pharmaceutical processing and packaging, alongside EVA Pharma, UGC Pharma, Colorcon, and Sukhtian Pharma, the leading company in the supplements sector, further reinforcing the exhibition’s role as a premier global platform for investment and partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector.

For more information and registration, please visit the official exhibition website:

https://www.pharmaconex-exhibition.com/en/home.html