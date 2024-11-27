Muscat: In a world increasingly shaped by technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and drones are redefining industries and economies. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) these innovations are opening new frontiers - enhancing efficiency, driving growth and tackling some of society’s most pressing challenges. Yet, as with any great leap forward, they also raise questions about ethics, privacy and regulation.

In the wake of the fourth industrial revolution, the MENA region is poised to become a global leader in AI and drone technology. The numbers speak for themselves - the regional AI market, valued at nearly US$12 billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 44.8% from 2024 to 2030. Meanwhile, the region’s drone sector is projected to grow from US$2 billion in 2024 to US$6 billion by 2030.

In Oman, AI and drones are already making their mark. AI-driven systems are streamlining operations in sectors such as logistics, while drones are finding applications in agriculture, offering solutions for precision farming that reduce water consumption and boost crop yields. Globally, drones have been instrumental in disaster management, providing real-time mapping and search-and-rescue capabilities in the aftermath of earthquakes and floods.

But the rapid adoption of AI-powered drones also raises important considerations. How can data privacy be safeguarded in increasingly connected systems? And what frameworks are needed to guide the responsible use of autonomous technologies in diverse applications? To explore these issues and opportunities, Tejarah Talks presents its final session of 2024: AI & Drones – Where Are They Taking Us? The event, taking place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, 7:30pm Tuesday, 10 December promises an in-depth and thought-provoking discussion about Oman’s role in this technological transformation.

Moderating the evening session is Jamal Al Asmi, Executive Producer, RealityCG who remarked: “AI and drones are reshaping the way we live, work and do business. In fact, these technologies not only promise to streamline sectors at the heart of Oman Vision 2040 but also drive sustainable growth and economic diversification.”

Joining Al Asmi will be: Eng. Mubarak Al Farsi, Senior Airworthiness Inspector, Civil Aviation Authority who will address how Oman’s regulatory frameworks are evolving to manage the rapid rise of drones. Haidar Al Lawati, Senior Manager, Artificial Intelligence, Oman Data Park will offer insights into how AI is transforming industries across the country and Said Abdul Ghafoor Saifudeen, CEO, Star Drones, will share his perspective on how drone technology is driving change in Omani agriculture, logistics and beyond.

Organized by Oman Business Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, and sponsored by Jindal Shadeed, Nortal, Apex Transgulf Manufacturing, MHD, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and Oman FM. Tejarah Talks is always free of charge and open to everyone, and as places are limited it is advised to register and reserve your seat in advance.

Ms. Badriya Al Amri

Oman Business Forum Office

Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion

PO Box 550

Muscat, 113

Sultanate of Oman

badriya@tejarah.gov.om