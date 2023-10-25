Dubai, UAE: TEDx Happiness Street is delighted to unveil its upcoming event scheduled for December 17, 2023, to be held at the Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Centre. The event's captivating theme, "Vocation and Avocation," will shed light on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) pledge to foster balanced lifestyle among its citizens.

TEDx Happiness Street proudly honors UAE's extraordinary mission, by providing a global platform for voices and ideas emerging from the nation. Pooja Unni, the TED Licensee and organizer, is dedicated to showcasing the UAE's achievements on the world stage, embodying the spirit of giving back to this remarkable nation.

The chosen theme, "Vocation and Avocation," emphasizes the UAE's pioneering efforts to strike a harmonious balance between work and life. Initiatives such as shorter workweeks, flexible working hours, and adjustments to public holidays highlight the government's commitment to the well-being and happiness of its people.

TEDx Happiness Street proudly presents an impressive lineup of speakers, Emiratis, Expatriates and International speakers, who will share their unique perspectives with more than 39 million viewers once aired on TEDx Channels The TEDx Happiness Street panel include:

Ahmad Salah – Astronomer, Content Creator Chris Blair Vincent & Sonya Sandiavo - Multi-disciplinary Artist, Muralist, Costume Designer, Celebrity Stylist 3. Eva Petersson - Multi-Award Winning Teenage Actor James Knight Paccheco - Celebrity Chef, Television Personality, Dubai Chef Collective - Co-Founder 5. Nasreen Abdulla – Journalist, Personal Trainer, Jiu Jitsu Player Omair Muhammad - Professional Para Basketball Player, Athletic Innovator Suaad Al Suwaidi - First Female Emirati and Arab Wildlife Photographer Salama Mohammed - Emirati Entrepreneur, Vitiligo Advocate, Beauty Influencer Yuichi Setoyama – Environmentalist, Bakture Research Association Director, Japanese Shinto Priest Anas Al Halabi - First Arab Handpan Player, First Handpan Teacher in the Middle East Moein Al Bastaki - Emirati Illusionist, Magician, Hypnotist Puja Unni - Bharatanatyam Practitioner, Dance Educator, Artistic Director

TEDx Happiness Street prepares to set a new benchmark for empowerment platforms aimed at elevating UAE talent onto the global stage. This event aims to engage and connect with like-minded individuals, and draw inspiration to contribute to a mindful, happier country.

Interest in TEDx Happiness Street is already substantial, and tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly. Ticket sales will commence in the first week of November.

Stay updated with TEDx Happiness Street:

Website: www.tedxhappinessstreet.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tedxhs

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tedxhs

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tedxhs

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tedxhs

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Pooja Unni

Executive Director & Chief Curator - TEDx Happiness Street

pooja@tedxhs.com

About TEDx

In the spirit of "ideas worth spreading," TED has created TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxHappiness Street, where x = independently organized TED event. At TEDxHappiness Street, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized.

About TED

TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world.

Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future.

View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.

TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.

Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and on LinkedIn.