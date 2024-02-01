The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized an interactive session entitled "Tawazon Al Noon", with a view to improving the quality of life of women and business owners, educating them on the foundations of balance, and achieving success on the personal and professional levels.

The session held at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel was attended by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairwoman of the AJBWC, members of the Board of Directors, Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, and Maryam Al Hashemi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to a group of businesswomen holding Bidayat license and Housewives. The session was presented by Saleha Faraj Al Alili.

At the beginning of the session, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and stressed that organizing the "Tawazon Al Noon" session and its interactive lectures, workshops, and exercises are a part of the AJBWC's efforts to enhance the role of women in society and provide a supportive environment that contributes to their development on the personal and professional levels, in support of the AJBWC's vision aimed at advancing the role of women, empowering them, and motivating them to become partners in the development process.

She added, "The interactive activity during the session reflects the AJBWC's commitment to empowering women and providing innovative platforms and tools that support experiences and build a strong social network, The session addressed a group of topics such as achieving balance between life and work and developing personal and professional skills."

Trainer Moza Al Hameli discussed the concept of balance in life, theories of balance, its challenges and its impact on lifestyle, and the role of balance in developing the businesses and projects of women entrepreneurs. She used the interactive explanation to present a set of exercises with the participation of the women participants and showed a set of motivating and inspiring personal and life experiences, which added a distinctive atmosphere of motivation and encouragement.

The session explained the balance between work and life, the types of social comparison, and their positive impact, such as looking at a successful person as a role model, or the negative impact of comparison, such as feeling frustrated in some cases of comparison. It also highlighted the importance of meditation, gratitude, and reading to feel psychological comfort and achieve balance, in addition to the relationship between physical health and achieving balance in life. life.

For her part, Maryam Al Hashemi gave a comprehensive explanation of the “Ajman Community Award” and the aim of the award to honor and motivate those with community influences. She introduced the audience to the categories of the award, especially the category of male and female entrepreneurs, and the extent of the keenness of the Ajman Chamber and the AJBWC to provide possible support to enhance the participation of the AJBWC’s member female entrepreneurs those hold Bidayat license in the “Ajman Community Award”, especially in light of the presence of a wide range of pioneering models for female business owners’ projects in serving the community and supporting and improving the quality of life.

The session included a group of interactive discussions among the attendees, and opinions and experiences were exchanged on practical tools and resources that help women achieve balance in their daily lives. They called on the participating women to propose and adopt specialized initiatives and programs that contribute to enhancing the balance between work life and personal life.

At the conclusion of the session, Dr. Amna honored Maryam Al Hashemi, Moza Al Hameli, and Saleha Faraj Al Alili.

-Ends-