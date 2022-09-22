Abu Dhabi: Tasleeh Group to take part in this year's Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which will happen from the 26th of September until the 2nd of October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with a theme of Sustainability and Heritage...A Reborn Aspiration. This largest exhibition is under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Like in previous years, Tasleeh will showcase world-class and latest weapons like firearms, airsoft, and airguns. This year, it will comprise three stands: first is the Tasleeh Stand, exhibiting well-known firearms from one of their Italian partner, Fratelli Tanfoglio. The second stand is the Tasleeh Tactical Stand, which will display premium airsoft, airguns, and accessories manufactured in Germany, France, Taiwan, and Spain. Tasleeh Tactical Stand will also be the brand’s reintroduction of its retail store and to introduce a more interactive and user-friendly online store offering an extensive array of outstanding products from airsoft and airgun lines, tactical items, outdoor kits, tactical sportswear, and a lot more. The third stand would be the Tasleeh Shooting Range, featuring six airsoft shooting lanes with advanced software that can precisely help determine the speed and accuracy of the shooter. Megalink's Electronic Scoring System is a well-engineered target system widely used worldwide and is being used in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Aside from the stands, visitors can expect discounts, exciting perks, and sponsored prizes for ADIHEX's activities from Carl Walther GMBH and Umarex GMBH & Co. KG, both from Germany, Cybergun from France, and G&G Armament from Taiwan. More activities await, and stands will be visited by Mr. Mattia Tanfoglio from the family of Fratelli Tanfoglio company, and Mr. Wulf Heinz Pflaumer, the President of Umarex GMBH.

The chief executive officer of Tasleeh Group, Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, said, “We are extremely thrilled that once again we can partake in a remarkable event like this. A great platform to show the richness of Emirati heritage in hunting, equestrian and cultural development despite the passage of time. It is also our aim to expand the Airsoft community in UAE and capture the interest of the many airsoft enthusiasts and aspirants to venture as well as to provide a safe training ground for young generations to engage in.”

