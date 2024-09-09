Sharjah: The highly anticipated Tanweer Festival will make its debut in Mleiha desert, Sharjah, on November 22, 23 & 24, 2024. With a mission to foster greater understanding through music, art and poetry, the inaugural edition of this prominent event marks the beginning of a new chapter in Sharjah's vibrant cultural landscape.

Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Visionary of Tanweer Festival, the festival deepens understanding of heritage, creativity, and wisdom from around the world. The festival focuses on connecting diverse cultures through musical expression, while creating a wholesome, enriching and celebratory environment for all who attend.

“At Tanweer Festival, we create a space where humanity unites through the universal languages of music, art, poetry, and shared cultural experiences. Our festival, set in Sharjah — the vibrant heart of education and heritage in the UAE — is a journey of self-discovery, cultural exchange, and spiritual growth. By bringing together diverse voices, artisans, and flavours from around the world, we inspire a more connected, compassionate, and harmonious world, celebrating our shared humanity and lighting the way to a brighter future,” said Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

More than just music: A holistic experience

Tanweer Festival is curated as an experiential journey that welcomes guests to discover workshops, indulge in nourishing culinary delights, explore a vibrant marketplace, and partake in unforgettable experiences that are unprecedented in Sharjah and the region.

Beyond its musical performances, Tanweer Festival sets itself apart by emphasising sustainability. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's vision extends to making the festival a global standard of eco-consciousness, proving that large-scale events can coexist harmoniously with our environment. As a pioneering sustainable music festival, Tanweer Festival is committed to protecting and respecting the natural and historical landscape of Mleiha.

A pre-historic site transforms into the festival stage

Through an immersive and performative experience from talents around the world, the festival unfolds over three days and nights at Mleiha, which is situated in Sharjah’s Central Region.

A recipient of TripAdvisor's prestigious 'traveller's choice' award for the sixth consecutive year, Mleiha is home to several significant sites including Bronze Age tombs and pre-Islamic forts, providing the perfect backdrop for this unique cultural celebration. A comprehensive sustainability plan has been designed by Tanweer Festival’s organisers to minimise the festival’s environmental impact on Mleiha’s unspoiled landscape.

Sign up at tanweerfestival.com for more information, updates and announcements on the festival's theme and lineup.