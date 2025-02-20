Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), established in 1962, one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products and restaurants operator, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vibra Agroindustrial S.A ("Vibra"), one of the largest poultry producers and exporters based out of Brazil.. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley - Minister of Environment Water and Agriculture, and His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh – The Chairman of Tanmiah Food Company.

This transformative partnership encompasses several avenues of collaboration, including mainly:

: Vibra is looking to make a strategic investment in Tanmiah's further processing business, thus boosting production capacities and expanding market reach. Global Halal Industry Development: The alliance will collaborate in creation of a global Halal brand rooted in Saudi Arabia, capitalizing on the Kingdom’s internationally recognized Halal standards and Vibra’s expertise in one of the world’s most cost-effective poultry production centres, Brazil.

Driving Efficiencies: This collaboration seeks to optimize Halal product offerings, enhancing supply chain efficiencies and foster innovation in processing techniques, ultimately expanding access to Halal markets worldwide.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, commented:

“The landmark partnership with Vibra represents a pivotal step in our mission to elevate food security and drive innovation in the sector. By combining our core capabilities, we are not just advancing the food industry, but are also setting new standards for quality, innovation, and global market reach. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence by bringing further global expertise to Saudi Arabia, thus contributing to the Kingdom's self-sufficiency objectives, while shaping the future of the Halal food industry.”

Flavio Sergio Wallauer, Founder and Chairman of Vibra, stated:

“Our strategic alliance with Tanmiah is not just a business partnership but also a combination of our shared values and a mutual commitment to excellence in Halal food production. By joining hands with Tanmiah, we look forward to fostering the exchange of technological knowledge with Tanmiah's deep understanding of regional markets and rapidly changing consumer preferences. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in supporting Tanmiah’s ambitious growth and expansion plans”

The strategic alliance between Tanmiah and Vibra is also poised to mark a new era in the Halal food sector by making significant contributions to the growth and diversification of Saudi Arabia's agri-food sector. By combining Vibra’s global industry know-how with Saudi Arabia's visionary approach to food security and self-sufficiency, the partnership is set to result in the production of innovative, high-quality and sustainable Halal products to consumers within the Kingdom and beyond.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 December 2024, Tanmiah operates one hundred and forty-seven farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, eighty-one Popeyes restaurants, and through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

About Vibra Foods

Vibra is one of the leading Brazilian Poultry producers, with more than 50 years of experience in the business. Known for its excellence in chicken meat production, it stands out in the Brazilian agro-industrial landscape with a strong commitment to quality, sustainability and animal welfare. Vibra operates in the production and commercialization of chicken protein with the brands Nat and Avia. Its facilities include hatcheries, laboratories, farms, feed factories, slaughterhouses and rendering plants to more than 70 countries around the world. Its economic influence extends to local communities and makes a significant contribution to the domestic economy. The company also plays a crucial role in the international market, being one of the leading chicken meat exporters worldwide. Vibra is currently selling its products in the GCC Region catering to retail and foodservice channels.