Building an Advanced Telecommunications Ecosystem in Syria to Unlock Investment Opportunities for Telecom Operators, Infrastructure Developers, and Technology Investors across the GCC Syria

HighTech: A Platform Connecting Government Institutions, ICT Stakeholders, and Innovators

Dedicated Investment Forums, Productive Workshops, and B2B Sessions to Explore New Business Opportunities

Exhibition Highlights Telecommunications, Software, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Digital Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The 11th edition of Syria HighTech, the country’s largest and most anticipated technology exhibition and conference, will take place from 20 to 24 November 2025 at the Damascus Fairgrounds. The event will bring together over 223 companies from 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, the United Kingdom, China, Lebanon, and Jordan, alongside global innovators, investors, and regional and international industry leaders, all showcasing innovations across telecommunications, software, fintech, cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, and driving digital transformation and investment across the Levant and wider Middle East.

Speaking at the official press conference announcing the event’s new visual identity and regional vision, His Excellency Mr. Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology stated: “Syria HighTech represents more than an exhibition; it is a national meeting point for innovation, investment and cooperation. Our goal is to build a digital ecosystem where local companies can grow through meaningful partnerships with global technology providers. This continuous collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for achieving a sustainable and inclusive digital transformation.”

His Excellency affirmed that strengthening Syria’s digital infrastructure, attracting international partnerships, and empowering local innovators are top priorities within the Ministry’s 2025 ICT strategy, reflecting the government’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.

Global Participation and Business Collaboration

This year’s event marks a defining moment in Syria’s digital renewal, positioning the nation as a rising hub for technology collaboration and innovation, and accelerating its technology-driven economic recovery.

Through dedicated investment forums, workshops, and B2B matchmaking sessions, Syria HighTech 2025 aims to strengthen value chains and stimulate industrial and technological growth. The event will bring together international technology providers, regional investors, start-ups, and local operators to forge practical partnerships that supply the expertise and capabilities needed to launch and scale Syria’s digital economy.

Building the Digital Backbone of the Future

Syria HighTech 2025 comes amid major national initiatives to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure and build an advanced telecommunications ecosystem in Syria that unlocks significant investment opportunities for regional telecom operators, infrastructure developers, and technology investors across the GCC. Among the flagship initiatives are:

The SilkLink Project: launched by the Ministry in May 2025, the SilkLink Project is an optical-fibre backbone extending over 4,500 km, linking Damascus, Aleppo and other key cities with a landing point in Tartus. The initiative is designed to position Syria on the digital map as a strategic corridor for data movement between Asia and Europe.

launched by the Ministry in May 2025, the SilkLink Project is an optical-fibre backbone extending over 4,500 km, linking Damascus, Aleppo and other key cities with a landing point in Tartus. The initiative is designed to position Syria on the digital map as a strategic corridor for data movement between Asia and Europe. The Ugarit 2 Project: the Ministry announced the Ugarit 2 Project, modernising a 30-year-old submarine cable in cooperation with the American firm UNIFI, the Syrian Telecommunications Company and the Cyprus Telecom Authority, which will double Syria’s internet capacity within months and boost regional data exchange.

the Ministry announced the Ugarit 2 Project, modernising a 30-year-old submarine cable in cooperation with the American firm UNIFI, the Syrian Telecommunications Company and the Cyprus Telecom Authority, which will double Syria’s internet capacity within months and boost regional data exchange. The BarqNet Initiative: developed with Arthur D. Little, targets 85% fibre-to-the-home coverage by 2027 through an innovative public–private partnership model.

Empowering the Region’s Innovation Ecosystem

With a young, highly skilled, and cost-competitive workforce, Syria’s technology sector is rapidly emerging as one of the nation’s most dynamic frontiers for investment and innovation. The country is positioning itself as a promising hub for outsourcing, software development, and digital entrepreneurship, supported by a growing start-up ecosystem and the active engagement of the Syrian diaspora.

Opportunities span telecom infrastructure and broadband modernisation, including the rollout of 4G and 5G networks, as well as e-government, fintech, and digital transformation linked to national reconstruction efforts. In parallel, the rise of skill development centres and technology hubs is building the foundation for scalable digital industries, integrating Syria into the regional and global ICT supply chain.

The government’s focus on skills training, start-up support, and diaspora collaboration aligns with the GCC’s broader digital economy vision, opening new avenues for shared growth and innovation across the Arab region.

About Syria HighTech

Syria HighTech is the leading national and regional exhibition for information and communication technology, organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and delivered by the HiTech event team. In its 11th and extraordinary edition, the exhibition provides a strategic platform to showcase emerging technologies, foster investment partnerships and accelerate Syria’s digital transformation. Syria HighTech 2025 will be held at the Damascus Fairgrounds from 20 to 24 November 2025, open daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

