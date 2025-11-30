Manama, Bahrain — Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced the launch of ‘Sustainability Futures Lab’, a new initiative designed to deepen the Forum’s role in advancing human capital development and strengthening the region’s sustainability ecosystem. Built around the belief that education, skills development, and youth engagement are essential to the progress of long-term climate action, the Challenge empowers University students in Bahrain to develop practical, innovative solutions inspired by the Forum’s 4th edition agenda. Powered by KPMG in Bahrain and held with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) and the Higher Education Council (HEC), the programme connects academic talent with real-world sustainability priorities and emerging opportunities.

The Forum will take place on 27-28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the SCE. Again, it is set to convene more than 400 regional and international leaders to focus on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy & Climate Transformation.”

The Challenge invites student teams from universities across the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in an intensive programme that includes a pre-forum briefing; live engagement with the Forum’s sessions and speakers; a seven-day post-forum innovation sprint; and a final pitch to a judging panel comprising sustainability leaders, policymakers, and academics. The challenge will centre around four scenario-based tracks; each aligned with a theme from the panel - SFME 2026: Climate Finance and Just Transition, Tech for Net Zero, Nature and Carbon Markets, and Capacity for Delivery.

Commenting, Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner, KPMG Bahrain, said, “Developing the next generation of sustainability leaders is essential to accelerating and sustaining national and regional climate goals. As always, we are delighted to partner with the Sustainability Forum Middle East to launch the Sustainability Futures Lab for the next generation of business leaders with the tools, mentorship, and practical exposure needed to create solutions that are implementable, scalable, and aligned with Bahrain’s long-term vision. Empowering and developing the future generation is at the heart of our values, and look forward to supporting the University students through effective engagement.”

Adding, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Founder and Organiser of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “Sustainability Futures Lab represents an important expansion of SFME’s mission to build a resilient, knowledge-driven sustainability ecosystem. By bringing students into the centre of the Forum’s dialogue, we aim to bridge education and real-world climate action while contributing to the Kingdom’s human capital development agenda.”

The Challenge concludes with an Awards Ceremony and Awareness Workshop, recognising top-performing student teams and enhancing their understanding of Bahrain’s sustainability strategy, upcoming ESG opportunities, and pathways for continued ongoing engagement.

The 2026 Forum will reinforce the Lab’s focus on education and capability-building through a programme designed to deepen understanding of climate and energy transition priorities with day one featuring high-level addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions while day two is a full day of expert-led workshops. Among others soon to be announced, these include Future-Proofing Business by KPMG, Navigating Carbon Markets in the Arab States by the UNDP, and Sustainability, Reputation & Growth by the Anthesis Group - providing participants with practical, skills-based learning aligned with real-world climate solutions.

The Forum’s 2026 edition is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a Strategic Partner; and Forum Partners including - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain), among others soon to be announced.

For more information or how to take part of partnership opportunities, please visit sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com / +973 17 749759.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) is a leading regional platform dedicated to advancing sustainability dialogue and action across the public and private sectors. Held annually in Bahrain with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum convenes policymakers, business leaders, experts, and practitioners to address the region’s most pressing climate priorities and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.