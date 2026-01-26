Two-day event set to welcome more than 500 regional and global business and climate leaders

High-level discussions featuring more than 50 experts and workshops delivered by KPMG Bahrain, UNDP, and Anthesis Group

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East is set to launch its fourth edition on January 27–28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay focusing on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation” in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

More than 500 senior government and business leaders and regional and international sustainability experts will gather in Bahrain to address accelerating climate action and the regional journey to a low carbon future. The Forum will kick off on January 27 in the presence of ministers, dignitaries and business leaders with a special address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a welcome address by H.E. Amna Hamad AlRumaihi, Chief Executive of the Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain, followed by an opening keynote delivered by H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development.

The first panel of the day focusing on National Vision will highlight sustainability strategies for competitiveness and growth featuring H.E. Dr. Sh. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sh. Khalifa Alkhalifa, CEO, Bahrain Bourse.

A world-class programme will follow with more than 50 expert speakers from MENA, Europe, UK, US, and beyond sharing insights, strategies, and solutions and engaging audiences in important discussions on accelerating the net-zero transition. Sessions will convene diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders, financiers, and technology innovators to address climate-aligned business transformation, diplomacy and policy alignment, transition finance, the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, AI and next-generation technologies, and human capital development and capacity building.

Among the Forum’s speakers are senior representatives from Aramco and Aramco Ventures, BBK, AcwaPower, UNDP, International Finance Corporation, Kering Group, Alshaya Group, SAFA, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank, Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf International Bank, Boston Consulting Group, National Bank of Bahrain, Egyptian Exchange, Central Bank of Bahrain, Environment Authority, Sultanate of Oman, Directorate of Climate Change of Türkiye, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment, KPMG, and others.

The Forum’s second day, January 28, will focus on hands-on learning, with workshops hosted by KPMG Bahrain, UNDP, and Anthesis Group. The sessions will cover future-proofing business through climate action and responsible sourcing for the GCC, navigating carbon markets across the Arab States for public and private sector stakeholders, and delivering measurable value through sustainability, reputation, and growth. These sessions will provide participants with the tools and expertise needed to develop effective sustainability strategies, enhance climate-related financial disclosures, and advance decarbonization initiatives.

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications and Founder and Organizer of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “As Sustainability Forum Middle East enters its fourth edition, the focus is firmly on moving from ambition to execution. The region has made significant commitments on energy transition and climate action; the priority now is alignment across policy, finance, and industry, and the practical implementation needed to deliver real economic and environmental outcomes. SFME has become a convening platform where decision-makers, capital providers, and solution leaders come together to translate strategy into action—supporting competitiveness, resilience, and long-term value creation as the region accelerates its transition to a low-carbon future.”

SFME’s fourth edition also proudly launches its inaugural Sustainability Future Lab, a new initiative designed to deepen SFME’s role in advancing human capital development and strengthening the region’s sustainability ecosystem. Built around the belief that education, skills development, and youth engagement are essential to long-term climate progress, the Challenge empowers university students in Bahrain to develop practical, innovative solutions inspired by the Forum’s 4th edition agenda. The challenge, which will see more than 60 university students from across Bahrain taking part, is powered by KPMG Bahrain and held with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Higher Education Council and a group of expert sustainability mentors and judges.

The Forum’s 2026 edition is supported by Lead Partners: BBK, SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank and Gulf International Bank; Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain, Boston Consulting Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com / +973 17 749759.