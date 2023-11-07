Manama: - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Infracorp, a leading sustainable infrastructure and development platform, as “Lead Partner” for its upcoming second edition taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on January 9, 2024 under the patronage of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina. This year’s Forum, promoting regional decarbonation, will focus on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.

The 2024 partnership, which sees Infracorp join the Forum as Lead Partner for a second year, was launched at a signing ceremony at Infracorp’s headquarters at Harbour House in the Bahrain Harbour. Present were Mr. Hazim Abdulkarim, CAO of Infracorp, and Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser.

Infracorp’s ongoing partnership with the Forum underscores its commitment to supporting projects and initiatives that promote climate action across the communities where it builds and invests in infrastructure and environments that help accelerate the transition to a greener, more sustainable future. Today, the company’s portfolio, globally and in the MENA region, includes infrastructure and real estate projects.

As a Lead Partner, Infracorp will lend its expertise and support to the Forum’s 2024 edition in January, where more than 500 decision makers and regional and international sustainability experts are once again expected to gather. It will also work with the Forum on its calendar of decarbonision-focused events taking place throughout the region during the year. Infracorp’s experts will share knowledge with partners and participants of the Forum and its multiple events, leveraging the company’s experience across multiple areas intrinsic to the transition to net zero.

Commenting, Mr. Hazim Abdulkarim, CAO of Infracorp, said, “Infracorp is pleased to announce our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East for another year. Each year, action in the drive to net zero becomes more pressing and we are deeply committed not only to making our own business and assets more sustainable but supporting the sustainability journey of the communities and economies in which we operate and invest. We are proud of our achievements to date including having been the first Bahrain-based company to issue a green Sukuk, and we will continue to innovate and collaborate to support the Kingdom of Bahrain’s efforts to achieve net-zero by 2060.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, added, “We’re delighted to announce our ongoing partnership with Infracorp and are grateful for their continued support of Sustainability Forum Middle East at the highest levels. Over the course of the past year, they have played an important part in supporting the Forum’s annual calendar of events and helping us further our mission to build awareness and drive climate action on the part of the private sector. We look forward to another year of fruitful cooperation with Infracorp and to leveraging their unique knowledge and experience to highlight the positive impact that companies can make in driving change and creating businesses, operating models and assets that are fit for a greener more sustainable future.”

Among the event’s other partners are Lead Partner – Bank ABC and Forum Partners APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Tamkeen, Zu’bi & Partners, American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain and Media Partners BFT and OGN.

