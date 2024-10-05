Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East announces Environment Arabia Consultancy Services, a leading environmental and sustainability consultancy serving the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC markets, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition. Taking place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Forum will once again be held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs. The event will focus on the theme “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience.”

Environment Arabia has a proven track record of executing environmental and social impact assessment projects in accordance with the sustainability-linked finance requirements of the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation. The company’s expertise spans terrestrial and marine environmental impact assessments, sustainability audits, contaminated site assessments, social impact assessments, environmental monitoring, and ESG reporting and verification. As a Forum Partner, Environment Arabia will contribute to shaping discussions on how environmental and sustainability strategies can be more effectively integrated into the region’s climate resilience efforts.

The partnership was commemorated at a signing ceremony between Ms. Halel Engineer, Managing Director of Environment Arabia, and Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founders and organisers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Engineer, said, “We are excited to partner with Sustainability Forum Middle East for its third edition, as it perfectly aligns with our commitment to advancing environmental sustainability across the region. Environment Arabia has been at the forefront of providing environmentally sustainable solutions and supporting industries in the Kingdom by facilitating access to international financing through comprehensive environmental, social and sustainability assessments. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the table and contributing to meaningful discussions on how robust environmental and sustainability strategies can drive climate resilience in the Kingdom and the wider region "

Ms. Taher added, “We are excited to welcome Environment Arabia as a Forum Partner for this important edition. Their expertise in environmental assessments and sustainability consulting will be invaluable as we work to drive climate and energy resilience across the region. The participation of Environment Arabia further highlights the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices in the MENA region’s journey towards achieving net-zero targets.”

The two-day event will once again feature over 50 high-level speakers and changemakers from the MENA region, Europe, the UK and US, India, and beyond. These experts will discuss the actions, collaborations, investments, and regulatory changes needed to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

The Forum will also include a dedicated day of practical learning workshops aimed at advancing understanding and building the capacity required to prioritize sustainability and climate action within organizations. These workshops will be conducted by leading global and regional consulting and advisory firms with strong ESG and climate practices.

