Dubai & Manama - Sustainability Forum Middle East, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, recently hosted a high-level roundtable on "Transforming Climate Finance on the Road to Net Zero" at the Bahrain Pavilion at COP 28 in Dubai.

Leading finance experts from regional and international banks joined the session. These included Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO, Middle East (excl UAE) & Bahrain, Standard Chartered, Farooq Zaheer Zuberi, Chief Financial Officer, APM Terminals Bahrain, Ian McCallum, Chief Sustainability Officer, Bank ABC, Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO, HSBC, Bahrain, Mohamed Al Shehab, VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Bapco Energies, and Venetia Bell, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Gulf International Bank. The session was moderated by Kalyan Krishnan Subramanian - Head of Markets, Director, Advisory Services, KPMG.

The roundtable highlighted progress on climate finance targets and explored solutions to bridge funding gaps and mobilise finance for vulnerable developing countries. The discussion emphasized the critical role of finance in achieving net-zero goals and outlined practical steps for the financial sector to accelerate progress.

Sustainability Forum Middle East will launch its next annual edition on January 9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com

