DUBAI, UAE – Superior Essex Communications, Topnet Distribution and Advantech hosted technical seminars this week, in Kuwait and Dubai. The events featured presentations highlighting how Power-over-Ethernet technology revolutionizes the electronic security industry.

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology uses ethernet cables to power remote devices while also transmitting bi-directional data. These powered devices are interconnected not only to each other but also back to a central command point. This benefit is vital to surveillance and security efforts, which include devices like cameras, VoIP call boxes, access points, and gates. This convergence provides better control and surveillance of the premises, ensuring a safer and more secure campus, building and occupancy.

Speakers included Paul Weintraub, Head of International Business, Superior Essex Communications; Kandasamy Ganesan, Managing Director, Topnet Distribution; Ping Huang, Head of Sales, Advantech and Amine Berrada, Field Sales Engineer, Advantech.

“These events are not just about introducing the market to our PowerWise cables as the backbone of PoE systems but also showing them the sustainable benefits and network capabilities of PoE technologies,” explained Weintraub. “As new buildings continue to spring up around the Arabian Peninsula, sustainable solutions are vital to the long-term health of the region, its people, and the environment.”

“IP Surveillance is a critical market for Topnet and our principals. We demonstrated the power of the AI based NVR from Advantech for video surveillance. The PowerWise cable from Superior Essex is solving the challenge of extending the distance for PoE for the cameras. Topnet is focusing to grow the business in this sector,” said Ganesan.

Each event was approved for BICSI continuing education credits, allowing participating BICSI credential holders the opportunity to earn continuing education credits required for recertification.

For more information about Superior Essex operations in the Middle East and North Africa, visit superioressexcommunications.com/middle-east-north-africa.