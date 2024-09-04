Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) on Wednesday in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) .

Themed ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication, the two-day forum organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) at Expo Centre Sharjah, features more than 160 discussions, debates, workshops and youth capacity building activities led by 250 international guests and experts.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opened his speech at the forum by posing several thought-provoking questions to the audience: “Do governments need agility? Is agility a new concept in government operations, or has technological advancement compelled governments to adapt? He noted that these and other important questions would be addressed during the forum’s discussions.

During his keynote speech, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, addressed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, saying: “Many times, we have listened to Your Highness as you repeated certain proverbs, offered advice, and guided officials, often reiterating phrases like: ‘Do not be a barrier to goodness,' and 'With the stroke of a pen, people's suffering can end,' and 'The one in need is persistent.' When we reflect on these words, we find they all emphasise the flexibility that the government must embody, perfectly encapsulated by the proverb: 'Do not be so soft that you are squeezed, nor so hard that you break’.”

His Highness continued: “Allow me to take you back in history; what was Caliph Sayyidna Omar ibn Al-Khattab famous for? He was known for his firmness and was dubbed as Al-Farooq because he was able to distinguish between right and wrong; firmness and flexibility. However, he was also a symbol of flexibility in governance. One day, as he walked through the city in disguise, he heard an infant crying. He asked the mother to nurse the child to silence it, only to learn that she was trying to wean him before the proper time because the Caliph would only provide financial support after weaning. This moved Omar, prompting him to change the entire policy on child support, ordering that financial assistance should start right from birth and increase as the child grows and their needs evolve.”

The Deputy Ruler added: “What I wish to convey with this story is that flexibility is deeply rooted in our nature, and issues were resolved swiftly in a time when a carrier pigeon was the fastest means of communication. Yet today, in our era of rapid advancements, unfortunately, certain terms have dominated the work of some governments: bureaucracy, the procedural cycle, 'Come back tomorrow,' and 'The system is down.' Therefore, to achieve effective and flexible government communication, we must begin with flexible minds that draw inspiration from their deep-rooted values while leveraging advanced technology, not being trapped in the past, nor chasing everything new.”

On the Sharjah government’s approach to flexibility, HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: “This is what has transpired in Sharjah; directives were given to government departments and institutions to open direct communication channels with the public. His Highness noticed that these channels needed to be improved for the desired communication. Thus, he ordered the launch of the 'Direct Line' programme on radio and television to provide live communication channels to the public. It was later observed that some cases could not be aired publicly, which led to the creation of a special communication channel called 'Mabara' for these sensitive situations. Through it, many cases of those in need and debtors were discovered, leading to the formation of the Sharjah Citizens Debt Relief Committee, which has covered over AED 1.150 billion in debt. This is how, with the stroke of a pen, people's suffering ends.”

HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi concluded: “This is the flexibility we seek in government work to solve people's problems urgently. I must also commend the UAE Federal Government for implementing initiatives to achieve the desired flexibility, most notably the Government Accelerators initiative and the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. Therefore, today, we are in dire need of the flexibility that allows us to see others as we see ourselves.”

The opening ceremony also featured a short film that highlighted global advancements and their significance in improving people's lives and creating opportunities for a dignified life through effective, flexible communication between governments and citizens, fostering progress and elevating the quality of life.

This edition of the IGCF focuses on enhancing the role of government communication in building resilient and sustainable communities. The 13th edition has brought together over 250 speakers and experts from across the globe to lead discussions on the future of communication across 18 stages. The extensive agenda features more than 160 activities, including panel discussions, keynote speeches, 40 capacity-building workshops led by experts, youth-focused initiatives, and a research platform, all in collaboration with over 40 local, regional, and international partners.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Office, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, the Director General of the Community Development Authority. In addition, the event was attended by a host of high-ranking officials, including heads and directors of various government departments and authorities, as well as representatives from leading national and international media organisations.

Video Link: “Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates the 13th International Government Communication Forum”

https://we.tl/t-V3JHNY7nii