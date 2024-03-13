Dubai - Perfetti Van Melle, a prominent player in the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan's FMCG sector, it’s portfolio boasts globally renowned brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Smint, and Fruittella recently hosted an awards ceremony on February 20th, 2024, at the esteemed One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel. It was a successful evening that celebrated the company's success and vision for the future. The event served as a platform to celebrate the organization's achievements, express gratitude to stakeholders, and highlight the transformative leadership of Mr. Milad Rouhana, Managing Director for the region.

As a transformation leader with a proven record of success, Mr. Rouhana has played a pivotal role in steering Perfetti Van Melle to new heights, accelerating growth, and fostering innovation across diverse markets. Under his guidance, Perfetti Van Melle has solidified its position as a market leader in Cady across several markets and in Gum in few markets while playing a key role in growing both categories which is leading them to gain shares through the journey, while delivering exceptional results and making a significant impact on the FMCG landscape.

The awards ceremony event brought together employees, partners, distributors, retailers, and other key stakeholders to commemorate the organization's successes over the past year. The attendees had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Rouhana and gain insights into Perfetti Van Melle's strategic vision, market expansion initiatives, and commitment to excellence.

Highlights of the evening included:

The presentation of 20 awards recognizes outstanding distributors and retailers.

Showcase of Perfetti Van Melle's achievements, including insights from Kantar research and discussions on Africa opportunities.

Display of the organization's marketing team's renovations and market share growth.

Appreciation of employees, partners, and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to Perfetti Van Melle's success.

The vision Mr Milad Rouhana is setting for the coming period in MEA region.

"We were thrilled to host this awards ceremony event as a token of appreciation for our dedicated team members, partners, and stakeholders who have been contributory in Perfetti Van Melle's journey of growth and success," said Mr. Milad Rouhana. "This event was a testament to our commitment to fostering strong relationships, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers and communities."

The evening was filled with networking opportunities, industry insights, and celebrations of achievements. It is with sincere gratitude that PVM extends its sincere thanks to all guests who attended and contributed to the success of the event.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Duha Shabib

Duha@redconsultancy.net