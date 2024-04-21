In its fifth installment, Build Your House Exhibition (BYH), originated in Qatar, pledges to present an unmatched display of expertise, innovation, and cutting-edge advancements in homebuilding.

This year, the exhibition is honored to partner with Qatar’s Ministry of Social Development and Family to host The Second Gulf Housing Week. This significant collaboration aims to elevate urban and real estate standards, foster progress in the construction sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and fortify the foundation for a sustainable urban economy.

Expanding across three halls, Build Your House 2024 is excited to announce a 50% enlargement in exhibition space, along with a broadened international pavilion. This expansion warmly welcomes exhibitors from 10 countries, encompassing Italy, Canada, Algeria, Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, KSA, and Oman.

BYH demonstrates its unwavering commitment to its niche market-driven exhibition with the addition of five new sponsors to its roster of government entities and Qatar’s leading players.

Local and international exhibitors are urged to secure their space now in order to be featured in this edition of Build Your House Exhibition, as key decision-makers from across the GCC are expected at Gulf Housing Week – participation will be pivotal in enhancing business opportunities.

Doha, Qatar – Build Your House Exhibition 2024 (BYH 2024) is pleased to announce the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for this edition, where the Exhibition will be inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Additionally, BYH 2024 is delighted to welcome new sponsors onboard, bolstering further support network and ensuring the success of this premier event.

The Second Gulf Housing Week, and five new sponsors have joined the ranks of distinguished contributors in the construction industry and governmental entities. The lineup comprises Dukhan Bank as the Official Bank, Tadmur Trading W.L.L. as the Founding Partner, Al Emadi Stones as Gold Sponsors, Jersey Group as Silver Sponsors, and the American Institute of Architects (AIA MEA) as Conference Partner.

These new sponsors join BYH 2024’s esteemed roster of sponsors: Official Partner: Ashghal, The Public Works Authority, Official Support Partner: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Strategic Partner: Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sustainability Partner: Kahramaa; Supported by: General Directorate of Civil Defence, Platinum Sponsor: Al Rayyan Al Motahidah Projects; Gold Sponsors: Al Hattab Holding and Arabi Company Qatar W.L.L, Silver Sponsors: Monelli (Al Mutatawer Factory for Building Materials and Qatar uPVC Windows & Doors; Landscaping Sponsor: Al Sulaiteen Gardens; and Competition Educational Partner: VCUarts Qatar.

Scheduled to unfold from May 13 to May 16, 2024, at the prestigious Qatar National Convention Center, the fifth edition of Build Your House 2024 will be hosted at Halls 7,8 & 9; simultaneously, the second edition of Gulf Housing Week will be held alongside in Hall 7. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to tackling critical challenges and seizing opportunities in urbanization and housing, pivotal for the sustainable growth of the GCC.

Speaking about Build Your House Exhibition 2024, Mr. Rawad Sleem, the Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, expressed profound excitement at the unwavering support extended by esteemed local businesses, “We are highly appreciative and thankful for the patronage and support of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry. His consistent support is evidence of the ongoing impact that the Build Your House Exhibition has had in strengthening industry recovery and growth, while also enabling local consultants, contractors, and suppliers to construct homes that are designed for the future.”

He continued: “Embracing its Qatari origins, this event remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing the unique needs of our local populace. In this latest edition, we proudly join forces with the Ministry of Social Development and Family to inaugurate The Second Gulf Housing Week, marking a significant stride forward in our collective journey. This monumental collaboration endeavors to uplift urban and real estate standards, igniting progress across the construction sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and laying the groundwork for a flourishing urban economy rooted in sustainability.”

Mr. Sleem added: “With each passing year, Build Your House Exhibition blossoms, expanding its event space, welcoming an increasing array of exhibitors, and enriching the pool of knowledge available to visitors. It stands as a beacon of innovation, not merely serving the immediate interests of our local community, but also championing the aspirations articulated in Qatar's National Vision. Through the facilitation of dialogue and the cultivation of innovation, we aim to propel the construction sector forward, empowering businesses to extend their reach and contribute meaningfully to Qatar's urban renaissance. Together, we are architects of a future where our buildings do not merely rise skyward; they embody the collective spirit and aspirations of our nation.”

Co-located with the Build Your House exhibition, The Second Gulf Housing Week will seamlessly integrate into the exhibition area, providing attendees with a comprehensive experience. With a focus on urbanization, housing, and sustainability, the conference's discussions will address the intricate challenges and opportunities facing the GCC. Serving as a catalyst for envisioning holistic, future-ready living spaces in the region, the event aims to inspire innovative solutions and foster sustainable development.

Featuring insights from more than 40 seasoned speakers, The Second Gulf Housing Week promises an energetic environment for exchanging knowledge, fostering collaboration, and expanding networks. It will explore various vital themes, delving into the dynamic realm of urban transformation in the GCC. Embracing innovation while safeguarding heritage and fostering inclusive urban growth will remain focal points. Themes to be explored include Urban Transformation: Analyzing the evolving urban landscape in the GCC, emphasizing innovation while preserving cultural heritage, and promoting inclusive urban growth. Housing Accessibility: Addressing the urgent need for affordable, high-quality housing and ensuring equitable access for all segments of society. Sustainable Development: Advocating for environmentally conscious solutions, promoting energy efficiency, and advancing sustainable infrastructure to create resilient communities. Technology and Innovation: Harnessing cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to revolutionize housing, urban planning, and community development. Policy Frameworks: Envisioning robust policy frameworks, collaboration models, and governance structures crucial for shaping the future of housing and urbanization in the Gulf.

The exhibition space will showcase booths from all six GCC countries, strategically positioning Qatar's booth within the Ministry of Social Development and Family's area. Moreover, the GCC Council will host a booth spanning 800 square meters. This innovative layout fosters cross-border collaboration, nurturing a sense of unity and shared goals within the region.

Mr. Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Dukhan Bank, Official Bank Sponsor, said: "At Dukhan Bank, we are pleased to be the proud sponsors of Build Your House exhibition. Our meticulous preparation for this exhibition reflects our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions, including home finance, to meet various home-related needs. Visitors can expect a firsthand experience of our comprehensive suite of services tailored to support their journey in building and owning their dream homes. We chose the 'Build Your House' exhibition as it perfectly aligns with our mission to empower individuals on their path to homeownership. We anticipate that our participation will not only showcase our dedication to the community but also foster meaningful connections, offering visitors valuable insights and resources for their housing endeavors."

Mr. Murhaf Homsi, Retail Development Manager, Tadmur Trading – Founding Partner, said: "Continuing its successful journey as a trusted provider of premium materials and innovative solutions, Tadmur Trading Company is proud to serve as the founding sponsor of the Build Your House exhibition's fifth edition in 2024. This esteemed event epitomizes the essence of both tradition and progress in the realm of housing design and construction, standing as a beacon of excellence within the local community. As we embark on this year's exhibition, which coincides with The Second Gulf Housing Week and welcomes a record number of national and international exhibitors, Tadmur Trading pledges to unveil groundbreaking surprises. With an array of modern products and inventive solutions showcased for the first time, we reaffirm our leadership in housing construction, renovation, and residential projects.”

He added: “We eagerly anticipate surpassing expectations with a turnout that reflects our commitment to fostering dialogue between citizens and industry experts, promoting best practices in construction and design. Through this platform, we aim not only to enrich the experience of participating companies but also to provide invaluable opportunities for all stakeholders to contribute to the development of Qatar's construction landscape. The collaborative efforts of industry leaders ensure tangible benefits for all involved, laying the foundation for a promising future for generations to come."

Mr. Jassim Al Emadi, Deputy CEO of Al Emadi Enterprises, Gold Sponsor, said: “Our participation in the Build Your House exhibition demonstrates our commitment to support our local community with the best services, in light of the success of the exhibition in attracting both, the Qatari customer and all required building services under one roof. We are pleased to take part of this edition to reveal the latest product lines from Al Emadi Group of companies and provide the best services needed to the local market. From Italian and Spanish marbles by Al Emadi stones, to the finest carpentry and woodwork services by Al Emadi Carpentry, and technology solutions from home automation to renewable energy by Power Streams, as well as security and safety systems by Etisaq Technologies. We are committed to providing comprehensive solutions for various projects, and we look forward to a distinguished edition this year.”

Mr. Prashanth Ravikumar, Group General Manager, Jersey Group, Silver Sponsor, said: “Jersey Group is set to showcase cutting-edge home solutions at the Build Your House in Doha. With meticulous preparation, visitors can expect to discover top-tier HVAC systems, insulation products, elegant, processed glass offerings, premium water filtration solutions, and expert MEP services. We chose this expo for its targeted audience and expect to connect with discerning customers and forge valuable partnerships. Join us to witness the future of home innovation firsthand.”

Mr. Timothy Winstanley, President, AIA Middle East – Conference Partner, said: “It is with great pleasure that the AIA Middle East officially endorses the Build Your House Exhibition. I would like to congratulate NeXTfairs, the organizers of the Build Your House Exhibition, for their resourcefulness to unite design professionals and Qatari homebuilders and recognize the immense value in events like this that bring together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts. The Build Your House Exhibition will be an inspiration for Qatari homebuilders, an opportunity to gain invaluable insights into how to make their vision of a home a reality. The exhibition provides a critical platform for facilitating opportunities of knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, all of which are essential for driving positive change and advancement in our field. The AIA Middle East is honored to be part of the BYH Exhibition 2024 and wish the organizers and participants a successful event.”

Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering growth and attracting investment. In a recent press release by Invest Qatar regarding its participation at MIPIM 2024, the esteemed real estate event in Cannes, France, Qatar reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing its business landscape and consolidating its position as a vibrant hub for investors. This unwavering commitment is evident through a series of reforms aimed at bolstering the appeal of the investment environment.

A significant policy shift underscores Qatar's determination to attract foreign investment and individuals. Through Council of Ministers Resolution No. 28 of 2020, Qatar has opened its real estate market to non-Qataris, signaling a bold initiative. This transformative policy allows non-Qataris to own and utilize properties within 25 designated areas. It extends ownership rights to various property types, including offices, shops, units, and villas within residential complexes, as well as enabling real estate development on designated plots of land. Additionally, it offers an array of residency benefits, such as residence permits, free healthcare, and education, granted based on specific investment criteria.

Visitors to BYH 2024 can anticipate engaging in the second edition of Gulf Housing Week and immersing themselves in an expansive international pavilion, showcasing exhibitors from over 10 countries. BYH has swiftly emerged as a focal point for showcasing the offerings of both local SMEs and international industry experts to consumers in Qatar. The exhibition has evolved into a crucial platform for Qatari citizens to efficiently leverage government provisions for land development, housing vouchers, and loans.

In addition to fostering business growth, Build Your House Exhibition 2024 will have a significant impact on nurturing the next generation of designers in Qatar. Annually, BYH hosts a competition for interior design students from VCUarts University – the Competition Educational Partner, providing a platform for young talent to showcase their creativity. Three finalists receive invaluable industry exposure as their designs are showcased at the exhibition, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with professionals and gain recognition.

Build Your House Exhibition 2024, scheduled from May 13 to May 16, 2024, at the QNCC, is rapidly filling up with exhibitors and sponsors, with only 5% of spaces remaining. Exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure participation in this edition, as Gulf Housing Week is expected to attract key decision-makers from across the GCC. Participation in the conference will be crucial for maximizing business opportunities. The exhibition will be opened to the public daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For further details, please visit www.buildyourhouseqatar.com or contact 5514 1188.

About NeXTFairs:

NeXTFairs is an experienced and versatile event organizer that has been providing exceptional services for over 16 years. With a team of seasoned professionals, NeXTFairs offers comprehensive end-to-end event management solutions, including exhibitions and conferences tailored to meet the unique needs of various sectors such as business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-customer (B2C).

The company’s mission is to position Qatar as a global leader in conferences, exhibitions, meetings, and events, building a reputation as a premium destination for business events. NeXTFairs works diligently to create unique and engaging programs that showcase Qatar's potential as a destination for world-class business events. With their unwavering commitment to excellence and a keen eye for detail, NeXTFairs has become a trusted name in the event management industry, delivering exceptional value to their clients.

