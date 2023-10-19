Dubai World Trade Center: The management of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) has chosen SPICA Media Solutions and Media Monitoring Company as an official strategic partner for global media monitoring of its activities, news, visitor reactions, and exhibitor feedback during its current 2023 edition, which is held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16 to 20.

In commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Bahaa Qasim Al Zayoud, CEO of SPICA Media Solutions, praised GITEX's thorough research and diligent monitoring of the digital media market. He noted that choosing SPICA as the official partner for global media monitoring is a significant step for national companies operating in the field of digital media solutions and is a strong indicator of SPICA's excellence in global media monitoring and data analysis.

SPICA is one of the leading companies in the Arab region to offer a digital media ecosystem that provides comprehensive media solutions and intelligent digital tools for news monitoring and content management. In addition, it allows clients to create and manage their own media center on the company's platform, making content archiving, organization, and publication more efficient and timely. Regarding content dissemination, the media publisher service provided by the platform helps institutions distribute their content across various media channels using intelligent and effective mechanisms and techniques. To support informed decision-making, the platform has developed a data collection and advanced analysis service from multiple sources to understand audience interaction with content and measure the impact of news and events on institutions, then prepares various reports that facilitate decision-making.

It is worth mentioning that more than 204 government departments and private sector companies have been using the Intelligent Media Center in strategic partnerships with SPICA Media Solutions since its establishment nearly two decades ago.

