Manama, Bahrain -- Huawei opened its flagship Middle East and Central Asia Tech Carnival & Partner Summit 2025 in Tashkent, marking the first time this major regional event has been held in Uzbekistan. Under the theme "Accelerating the Intelligent World," the event brings together over 1,500 industry leaders, government officials, and technology experts to explore how intelligent technologies can accelerate the region's digital transformation.

"Uzbekistan stands at a crucial junction of ancient heritage and modern innovation," said Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov during the opening ceremony. "This event represents our commitment to becoming a regional hub for digital excellence. By partnering with global technology leaders like Huawei, we are building the infrastructure needed for a prosperous digital future."

In his keynote address, Phillip Gan, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region, outlined the company's vision for the region's intelligent transformation. "Over the past 30 years, we've witnessed three major technological shifts – from All IP to All Cloud, and now to All Intelligence," said Gan. " We aim to leverage Huawei's expertise in ICT to help global customers and partners seize this strategic opportunity and jointly drive intelligent transformation across industries in ME&CA."

Gan emphasized that successful digital transformation in the region requires five key pillars: Connectivity, Computing, Cloud platforms, which form the foundation of digital infrastructure, followed by Green development as the fourth pillar, and the cultivation of a prosperous ecosystem. He highlighted that for every dollar invested in digital infrastructure, countries can generate $8.3 in digital economic output, according to Huawei's Global Digitalization Index.

The Tech Carnival showcases practical applications of these technologies across more than 50 exhibition demonstrations. Attendees can experience firsthand how AI-powered networks, next-generation cloud architectures, optical technologies, and intelligent storage systems work together to create comprehensive digital solutions. These demonstrations illustrate how organizations can harness AI's transformative power while maintaining sustainability and efficiency.

Yang Chaobin, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of the ICT Business Group, delivered a speech, stating: "In the era of inclusive AI, Huawei is committed to innovating in network technologies and advancing network-based computing to enhance the efficiency of large model training and inference. By enabling intelligent networks, we ensure a high-quality AI application experience. Huawei will continue to collaborate with customers and partners to seize new opportunities in this transformative era."

Derek Hao, President of Huawei Enterprise Business ME&CA, reinforced the company's commitment to collaboration: "Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, with intelligent practices across various industries leading to significant impact. As countries in the Middle East and Central Asia embrace intelligence as a national strategy, Huawei has developed new digital and intelligent solutions for industries based on our global practices with customers and partners. At Huawei, we are committed to working with our partners to build robust digital infrastructure and accelerate intelligent transformation across the region."

Huawei's investment in Uzbekistan extends beyond technology demonstrations. The company has established ICT academies within the region with local universities, training thousands of digital professionals annually. Through initiatives like " T.H.E Gold Talent Program ", Huawei aims to cultivate one million digital talents across the Middle East and Central Asia in the coming years.

"The countries in ME&CA are actively promoting digital, intelligent and green transformation, "concluded Gan. "As the region embraces its digital future, Huawei remains committed to being a trusted partner in this transformation journey, helping bridge the digital divide and create sustainable prosperity for all."

The Tech Carnival & Partner Summit continues through May 20, featuring specialized forums on network innovation, cloud infrastructure, optical technologies, and data storage solutions tailored for the AI era.

For more information about the Tech Carnival & Partner Summit 2025, visit: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/2025/ae/tech-carnival.

