Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 20th edition of the SteelFab 2025 exhibition, the largest event for metalworking and steel industries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Scheduled to take place from January 13 to 16, the exhibition will feature more than 600 major global brands and 350 local and international exhibitors from 33 countries, representing top industry leaders and experts in steel fabrication technologies.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), SteelFab 2025 will bring together a large group of big-name brands and leading manufacturers and producers in the iron and steel industry from countries like the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, China, the Netherlands, and India.

The exhibition will also host representatives from prominent local and regional companies recognised for their pioneering technologies and solutions in advancing the metalworking sector.

SteelFab 2025 serves as a prime opportunity for forging deals, sharing expertise, building partnerships, and gaining insights into the latest trends and advancements in the steel and iron industry. By connecting the world’s top manufacturers, suppliers, business leaders, and industrial investors, the exhibition paves the way for local and regional factories and companies to expand their operations and capitalise on growth opportunities in the UAE and wider regional markets.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted the steel industry as a fundamental sector in the UAE, significantly contributing to the acceleration of its economic growth.

This stems from the UAE's ambitious vision and strategic initiatives designed to foster sustainable growth and industrial leadership, such as the “Operation 300 Billion” strategy and the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber actively promotes the iron and steel sector through its diverse initiatives and projects, particularly by supporting the SteelFab exhibition as part of its commitment to bolstering the industrial sector.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that SteelFab has cemented its status over the past two decades as a leading event in the metalworking sector within the Middle East and North Africa region.

The exhibition presents the latest technologies and cutting-edge equipment in the steel industry, while enabling companies to secure significant deals and exchange expertise to advance their position in the market.

Moreover, it fosters networking opportunities for industry leaders and facilitates knowledge-sharing on best practices, providing a gateway for local companies to enhance their offerings, forge strategic partnerships and collaborations, strengthen their foothold in the global market, and elevate their competitive edge.

This year’s edition gives visitors an opportunity to discover state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and tools pertinent to the metal industries, including welding and cutting, laser metal cutting systems, pipe manufacturing, and metal plate fabrication.

Open to the public at Expo Centre Sharjah from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, SteelFab 2025 will gather industry executives and representatives of leading global brands in the steel and iron sectors. Exhibitors will unveil their most recent advancements, contemporary machinery, systems, and technologies, including lifting processes and material handling solutions across diverse industrial applications

The exhibition has a robust agenda of events including a set of live demonstrations of cutting-edge iron and steel technologies. It will also feature a welding competition, creating opportunities for factories and businesses to stay updated on the latest developments in the steel and iron industry and acquire knowledge to optimise their production operations and improve efficiency.

Visitors, traders, and professionals can find more information on SteelFab 2025 by visiting the official website: https://www.steelfabme.com

