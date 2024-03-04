LEAP 2024, supported by stc Group, will bring together over 170,000 global tech innovators and leading digital experts around this year’s theme: ‘Into New Worlds’



Stc Group will showcase innovative products and solutions at the exhibition hall, across sports, smart megaprojects, health tech and digital logistics.



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, the digital transformation giant, is a strategic partner of LEAP 2024, the world's most attended tech event, which takes place between 4 – 7 March at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center.

Now in its third year, LEAP’s theme for 2024 is ‘Into New Worlds’, and will bring together over 170,000 tech innovators and leading digital experts from around the globe. Each day of the conference will focus on a different pillar of innovation: Spark, Collaboration, Momentum, and Future.

At stc’s booth, the Group will be exhibiting its work across several key business areas for the future, including the Group’s investment in:

• Smart stadiums and digital experience in sports;

• Megaprojects, including stc’s work on smart infrastructure and mobility;

• Health tech, including success stories around the power of AI, Blockchain, portable diagnostics, and healthcare hologram experiences; and,

• Digital logistics zones, which offer support across retail, manufacturing, and transportation industries in Saudi Arabia.

Representatives of stc Group will also be participating in several panel discussions on expanding connectivity, the role leaders play in driving digitalization and the story of stc Group’s fleet delivery and management services, also known as DAL.

As part of stc commitment in driving digital transformation in the Kingdom, at LEAP this year, visitors from around the world will witness stc’s achievement in driving the future of digital transformation, and best-in-class connectivity products.

Stc Group is expected to sign a number of significant digitalization agreements with strategic partners at the event, which will be revealed in the coming days.