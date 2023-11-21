Joint efforts with the State to develop exports of Egyptian jewelry to global and regional markets.

With the commencement of the countdown of the launch of the International Gold and Jewelry Exhibition in its third edition “ NEBU ” , scheduled to be held in Cairo from 26 to 28 June, engineer Hani Gaied the head of the Gold and Jewelry Division of the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce says “ The new version of the Exhibition will achieve a new set of the Division's objectives of developing Egyptian gold exports and supporting local jewelry designers in presenting their designs to local and international production houses and pumping new blood from Egyptian designers in the markets , It will also include several new measures that support the success of the exhibition in achieving its objective and reaching the level of the State's ambition to develop the gold and jewelry sector, as well as to realize the aspirations of the sector's workers for an appropriate level of marketing and promotional services “ .

Gaied explained that during the previous two sessions, the exhibition had been able to achieve a good reputation and a broad echo so that it could be classified as one of the most important international fairs for gold and jewelry in the Middle East. It was also one of the most important tools for the development of Egyptian gold trade and industry by offering the latest international means of production to the Egyptian producer, It also presented the latest development of the Egyptian gold industry that would enable it to compete in the global market in terms of quality in design and the quality of the final product.

Gaied added “The exhibition had helped to coordinate efforts and deepen the partnership with State institutions, headed by the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Internal Trade, Trade and Industry, and the Department of Edge and Balances, in order to re-export Egyptian jewelry to world and regional markets, thus allowing many Egyptian factories to arrange export contracts during the previous two versions.

He commended the continued support and facilities provided by State institutions in decision-making and the drafting of laws to encourage local industry and to promote competition opportunities for Egyptian producers in world markets by easing tax burdens and export duties on the one hand, and facilitating export procedures on the other.

For his part, Eng. Lotfi Al-Monieb, Deputy Chief of the Division, said that the new version deepen international participation in terms of the number of foreign exhibits or delegations visiting from various countries of the world, as well as providing a range of services to retailers and small workshops, as well as new offers and discounts to consumers on many products.

This session will also see the encouragement of business leaders in gold production to continue and provide them with opportunities for genuine investment opportunities for the development of their enterprises, which will contribute to the infusion of new blood to the sector, giving it renewed design, ideas and diversification of sources of financing, as well as attracting a new generation of young people to the gold and jewelry production and trade sector.