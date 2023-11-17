Abu Dhabi, UAE: - The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) successfully concluded its participation in Tawdheef, the leading career fair for Emiratis, held from November 13 to 15, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Witnessing significant public engagement, the Authority's pavilion at Tawdheef hosted 18 daily training workshops that drew the participation of more than 450 Emirati beneficiaries and visitors to the fair.

In addition to daily workshops, SSA also hosted individual sessions aimed at enhancing the CV writing skills for job seekers among beneficiaries, in collaboration with companies specialized in employability and job seeking skills including Taaeen Talent Development and Consulting, and Noura Al Qaseer Training & Consulting Center. This collaboration aimed to motivate beneficiaries to participate in training workshops and attend Tawdheef, a platform offering numerous career opportunities.

HE Qasim Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Beneficiaries Affairs at SSA, said: “Our participation in Tawdheef reflects our continued commitment to empowering members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi, through various training opportunities, including workshops conducted by a group of employment experts and specialists.”

Al Hashimi added: “We appreciate the role played by our strategic partners, the staff and those in charge of Tawdheef. They contributed effectively to our strategic goals aimed at creating a sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach that provides beneficiary families across Abu Dhabi with a robust social safety net, decent life and financial independence.”

SSA's daily workshops received significant positive engagement from beneficiaries, covering a variety of topics such as Self-reflection and Professional Goals, LinkedIn, How to Create a Successful Interview, Mirror of Change, and Job Searching Tools.

Through its participation in Tawdheef, SSA aims to support members of beneficiary families in their job seeking endeavor, in cooperation with its strategic partners. Such efforts empower them to improve their lives and ensure a better future while attaining financial stability for themselves and their families.

