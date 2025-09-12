Abu Dhabi: In a new step towards consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for social dialogue, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Deloitte Middle East, will launch the second edition of the Social Care Forum 2025. This strategic platform brings together leaders, experts and policymakers to discuss the future of people, practice and policy in the social sector.

The forum will be held on 24 and 25 September 2025 at Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy.”

Reaffirming its role as a leading reference for strategic dialogue and knowledge exchange, the forum will spotlight key global trends and future developments in social care. Discussions will focus on empowering talent, fostering innovation, and embracing modern technologies to enhance services, with the overarching aim of improving quality of life. The programme will revolve around three main pillars: empowering individuals, advancing professional practice, and reshaping social policies to meet future needs.

The event will attract a distinguished line-up of ministers, policymakers, and both local and international experts, alongside social care professionals, representatives from government and private sectors, researchers, academics and university students. In doing so, it will provide a comprehensive platform to strengthen collaboration, build impactful partnerships, and contribute to the advancement of the social sector at local, regional and global levels. It also continues the institutional and strategic initiatives undertaken by the Department of Community Development in line with the aspirations of the Year of Community, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable social sector.

The forum will feature a series of panel discussions with ministers, social leaders and sector specialists addressing pivotal topics such as proactive support programmes across life stages, the voice of frontline workers, and interactive sessions showcasing evidence-based, innovative care models. These will address the needs of children, youth and senior citizens, strengthen family systems, and explore the role of data in shaping future policies.

The opening day will begin with a lecture by Dr Hilary Cottam titled The Principles of 21st Century Care: Radical Care. Dr Cottam is an author, social entrepreneur, and policy adviser. This will be followed by an address by Dr Victor Pineda, an expert in human rights and President of the Victor Pineda Foundation / World Enabled titled Breakthroughs in Social Care: A Human/AI Framework for Inclusive Futures. The session will conclude with a high-level ministerial dialogue on The Future of Social Care, featuring renowned ministers from across the region and beyond, to exchange national perspectives, present policy innovations, and discuss shared governmental strategies.

Day one will also include interactive sessions on social care workforce wellbeing and a special talk by Colin Milner, Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Ageing, titled Redefining Ageing: Innovation, Inclusion and the Future of Longevity, alongside other sessions and workshops.

On the second day, highlights include an interview with Dr Sarah Carlick, Director of MeSafe, followed by a panel discussion on, The Voice of the Frontline Workforce, giving social care professionals a platform to share challenges and insights. Interactive sessions will also be held on, Effective Social Care Models – Supported Care and Housing for Older Adults and Attracting and Retaining Talent: Innovative Practices for the Future Social Care Workforce.

Alongside the main programme, a specialised exhibition will host government, private and third-sector organisations, providing direct engagement with decision-makers and showcasing smart solutions and innovative tools to meet community needs.

The forum will also deliver specialised training sessions, including, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Social Care – for Leaders, with Daniel Casson, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Social Care – for Professionals, with Professor Laurie Goldkind of Fordham University, Child Protection and Early Risk Detection, with Professor Abdel Wadoud Kharboush, and Behavioural Insights for Better Policies.

Further workshops to support ongoing professional growth will include Trauma-Informed Case Management in Social Care by Jenny Gray and Fostering Child and Family Resiliency in Adversity by Dr Azhar Abu-ali.

Commenting on the event, Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “This edition places particular emphasis on empowering social sector professionals through specialised training that equips them with the skills needed to adapt to future changes and improve everyday practice. At the same time, the forum provides an opportunity to learn from international and regional expertise, ensuring that global best practices are aligned with Abu Dhabi’s context. This guarantees that the recommendations are not merely theoretical but practical and capable of making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

The forum supports the reformulation of community policies, adoption of digital innovation, and expansion of social services, with a strong focus on supporting vulnerable groups. It also enhances workforce competence and credibility in service delivery, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in the development of social care.

This second edition builds on the success of the inaugural forum in 2024, which hosted more than 40 local and international speakers and produced key recommendations, including investing in human capital, adopting AI-driven solutions, and fostering public–private partnerships. The 2025 forum seeks to translate those recommendations into tangible programmes and deeper discussions, turning vision into reality and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional and global hub for advancing social care policies and practices.