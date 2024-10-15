The two-day convention gathered experts to discuss research findings on the implications of AI on inclusive education for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education, in partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi, hosted a two-day AI convention at New York University Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 October 2024, in an ongoing effort to ensure the needs of those with intellectual and developmental disabilies (IDD) are accounted for.

The Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education conducted an inaugural research study, which explored the perceptions of AI among people with IDD, their caregivers, and educators. A research finding found that 77% of caregivers and 64% of educators believe that AI will promote more inclusive learning environments.

The convention titled "Inclusive Futures: Exploring Research Innovations and AI Tools for Children with Disabilities," gathered leading researchers, educators, inclusion practitioners, and technology experts to discuss the implications of AI on inclusive education for students with IDD.

With the active participation of distinguished speakers from NYU, Zayed University, Microsoft, The British University in Dubai, Curtin University Australia, The Canadian University in Dubai, Google, Project Zero, iCog Lab, CAST, Teach For All, Missing Children Egypt and others, the gathering facilitated discussions and explorations of the latest research innovations and AI tools that can enhance the inclusion of children with disabilities in various educational and social settings.

Commenting on the convention, Salyne El Samarany, Vice President of The Special Olympics Global Center for inclusion in education said: “Our ongoing mission is to include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in academic, sport, social, and community activities. Coming together is crucial to assess how new and emerging technologies such as AI can provide us with new insights to aid organisations, caregivers, and educators alike to improve educational outcomes for people with IDD.”

The convention also included a roundtable hosted by the Minister of State for Articificial Intellegence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Offices. Titled “AI for All: Economic Growth and Inclusive Education for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD)”, the rountable explored the role of AI as a catalyst for economic development and inclusion in education, specifically targeting students with IDD. Additionally, the rountable discussed the economic opportunities that AI can generate by enhancing the participation of people with disabilities in the labor market, as well as developed recommendations for public and private collaboration on AI initiatives targeting IDD communities.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Consultant at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasized that AI plays a significant role in driving tangible positive change across various walks of life and work, highlighting its significant impact on shaping the future of key sectors that are vital to society.

The Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education serves as a hub for global thought leadership for inclusive education through research, policy, and programming. Its mission is dedicated to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in academic, sport, social, and community activities.

As AI technology continues to transform industries, it holds great potential for increasing workforce participation among people with disabilities while enhancing access to education through innovative tools and methods.

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries. The Global Center for Inclusion in Education, based in Abu Dhabi, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, serves as a hub for global thought leadership for inclusive education through research, policy, and programming. Its mission is dedicated to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in academic, sports, social, and community activities.