Sharjah – The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), in collaboration with the UK's Quality Assurance Agency, organized a seminar titled "Enhancing Academic Excellence, Quality Assurance, and International Accreditation in Higher Education" on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the Academy’s campus in University City.

The seminar began with a speech by Her Excellency Ms. Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, who welcomed the attendees and expressed her appreciation for their efforts in promoting a culture of academic quality. She emphasized the importance of developing quality standards and academic excellence to contribute to the vision of Sharjah as a leading educational destination both regionally and internationally. She also highlighted the significance of collaboration in promoting innovation and sustaining educational quality, focusing on the role of leadership in creating a distinguished educational environment.

“The seminar aims to enhance the level of quality in universities by identifying the latest international trends and standards, with a focus on developing educational outcomes and ensuring clear career paths for students, which contributes to preparing them effectively for their future jobs. It also seeks to explore the best ways in which universities can improve the quality of education and ensure that their academic programs are compatible with the requirements of the labor market.” Said His Excellency Professor Mohammed Bani Yas, Advisor for Higher Education Affairs at SPEA.

"Through this seminar, we also aim to achieve professional excellence for faculty members by empowering them as university leaders capable of contributing to the practical training of students, thus supporting the development of distinguished generations capable of addressing future challenges." H.E. added.

For her part, Professor Julie Till, Global Director of the Quality Assurance Agency, expressed her pleasure in collaborating with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy for this significant event. “We look forward to establishing a fruitful and long-term partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, aiming to enhance quality assurance in higher education, which contributes to improving the educational experience and developing outcomes for the benefit of students in the United Arab Emirates," she stated.

The seminar began with an overview of the higher education strategy of SPEA. The first session focused on the role of the UK's Quality Assurance Agency in international accreditation, emphasizing the importance of integrating quality assurance practices into various institutional processes from academic planning to student and graduate pathways aimed at enhancing the educational experience and ensuring quality outcomes.

The following session explored the benefits of international accreditation for universities, presenting successful models of universities that achieved international accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency. It also explained the agency's accreditation methodology and the standards it adheres to, providing attendees with insights into how to adopt these standards to ensure education quality and improve institutional performance.

In a related session titled "A Systemic Perspective on Quality Assurance and International Accreditation," the discussion focused on transitioning from basic quality assurance to achieving excellence in learning outcomes and developing educational systems. The session introduced a classification of quality assurance systems and innovative concepts that keep up with technological advancements, discussing how expanding quality assurance practices helps institutions adapt to changes in the education sector.

The seminar concluded with a panel discussion titled "Moving Forward in Quality Assurance and Accreditation in the UAE: Future Scenarios" featuring His Excellency Professor Mohammed Bani Yas, Professor Gillian Pandor, Head of the Department of Arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Dr. Nadeem Khan, Vice President for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Sharjah Maritime Academy, and Professor Julie Till. The session discussed future trends, challenges, and opportunities facing higher education institutions in the UAE to achieve academic excellence.

The seminar witnessed remarkable interaction from the attendees, reflecting the commitment of Sharjah's higher education institutions to supporting the path of excellence and quality in education and enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading educational destination regionally and internationally.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.