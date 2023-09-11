Less than 100 days until world’s elite athletes descend upon iconic desert venue for pinancle of obstacle course racing

ABU DHABI, UAE – Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, has announced that the 2023 Spartan World Championship will return to Abu Dhabi for a third consecutive year, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for sporting events. The event, held in partnership with and hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will bring together the world’s best obstacle course racing (OCR) athletes to take on a challenging new course from December 8–10.

Set in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area for the second year, the race venue stands a mere 30 minutes away from both Abu Dhabi city and Abu Dhabi International Airport. This strategic location serves as a beacon of convenience, catering to the needs of both local and international competitors and participants.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud to announce - once again - that Abu Dhabi will host the Spartan World Championship for the third consecutive year and second time in a row in the Al Wathba Desert, after the great successes achieved by the first and second editions.

“We promise everyone that the championship will continue its successes during the upcoming edition, through the sand dunes of Al Wathba desert, which in itself constitutes an obstacle, a barrier, and an interesting challenge for participants from all over the world."

A battle of titans awaits as the finest Spartan athletes, who have qualified throughout the racing season, come together for the pinnacle of competition—the men's and women's individual World Championship, slated for an adrenaline-charged showdown on Saturday 9 December. The Team World Championship will be held on Sunday December 10. Alongside the elite competition, members of the UAE and international community will also be able to participate in dedicated competition formats for the general public.

UAE residents keen to test themselves on the circuit can do so through the Open Heats. The Open Beast (21km; 30 obstacles) will roll out on Saturday, while Open Super and Open Team Super (10km; 25 obstacles), Open Sprint (5km; 20 obstacles), and Kids Open (500m-2km; 5-20 obstacles) will run on the Sunday, enabling budding Spartans the chance to tackle the course by themselves or with friends and family. There are no qualification requirements, and all interested parties are able to sign up.

“We're thrilled to return to Abu Dhabi for a third consecutive year for the Spartan World Championship. Crafting an entirely new course, we're gearing up to deliver one of our most challenging experiences to date—seizing the title will demand nothing short of absolute dedication," revealed Joe De Sena, Spartan Founder and CEO. He continued, "Beyond the intense Elite competition, we recognize the significance of offering every Spartan the chance to conquer the very same World Championship course embraced by our elite contenders. Embarking on this journey with us in Abu Dhabi guarantees a transformative experience—one that unshackles your physical and mental capabilities.”

In 2022, one of the greatest Spartan racers of all time, Lindsay Webster, took the first-place podium. The win — at a time of 1:12:49 — was not only a personal milestone for Webster, but she also made Spartan history with the most consecutive wins of all time (17). Sergei Perelygin, who has three Spartan Regional Championship titles to his name, returned with a vengeance to dethrone the reigning champion Ryan Atkins and take first place with a time of 1:03:47 on the 10K course.

More information and registration for the Spartan World Championship 2023 can be accessed at https://race.spartan.com/en/race/championships/world and the code SPARTANWC10 can be used for 10% off the Sprint, Super and Beast distances.

-Ends-

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with a vibrant, digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

Spartan World Championship 2023 - Media Contact: Katie.lyons@dune23.me

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential. The sports council supports the organization and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi. These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport. ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities. Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health. ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents. These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.