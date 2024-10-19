Space-Comm Expo Dubai is a new event for a new era to support the global space industry in partnership with DXB Live the experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, 8-9 October 2025. Space-Comm Expo Dubai will explore new frontiers and opportunities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Middle East to support the global space industry, one of the world’s fastest growing and dynamic sectors, driven by government and business collaboration, and rapid advances in technology and innovation.

The event is endorsed by the Space Economic Zones Program (SEZ), a strategic initiative by the UAE Space Agency aimed at accelerating the growth of the UAE's space industry and positioning the nation as a global leader in space innovation. The program provides specialized infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, collaboration opportunities and financial incentives to attract and support space-tech companies, ranging from startups to large enterprises.

Exciting plans have been confirmed with a partnership between two leading international event organisers, Hub Exhibitions and DXB Live, to host the event at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre in 12 months. The Dubai event builds on the success of the Space-Comm Expo event series, attracting world leaders from government and international space agencies, along with CEOs from business, entrepreneurs, scientists, astronauts and academics from all around the world.

Space-Comm Expo Dubai will follow an award-winning format with a packed programme of keynote speakers, international exhibitors, current and future space technology product demonstrations from Primes, SME’s and Start-Ups, multiple conference theatres, and business networking opportunities.

Space-Comm Expo events are famed for creating a unique environment bringing together international delegations, business leaders driving new commercial opportunities, and institutions from technology and science, at the forefront of a new global space age. The events create a special atmosphere for delegates to explore the biggest challenges and opportunities for the space industry; vital to modern economies, security, communications and earth observation, helping to protect the planet.

The programme for the event is in its early stages and is expected to explore a wide range of areas with an emphasis on international collaboration including strategic goals for the region, investment opportunities, space exploration, launch ambitions, satellite manufacturing, in-orbit servicing and manufacturing, space data innovation, cyber security, earth observation, AI, robotics, space law, regulation and space sustainability.

The space industry is inherently global, transcending national borders and fostering international cooperation. In this dynamic landscape, the UAE has emerged as a pivotal hub for driving collaboration, innovation, and business within the sector. The UAE is at the forefront of the world’s emerging space nations with global partnerships with NASA and ESA, and a thriving space economy with over 80 companies, 3,000 technologists, and plans to invest over $5bn in the space sector.

Space-Comm Expo Dubai will showcase the space industry from across the UAE and Middle East region to drive growth for business and innovation across science, technology, research, engineering, manufacturing, computing, electronics, skills development and investment opportunities.

The partnership with The Space Economic Zones Program underscores a steadfast commitment to fostering international collaboration and creating impactful networking opportunities among global space leaders. This initiative plays an important role in driving innovation and shaping the future of the space economy, positioning stakeholders at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry.

For further information, visit: http://www.space-comm.me