Sovereign PRO Partner Group Equips Businesses with Services for Business Formation in Saudi Arabia's Evolving Economy

Dubai: Sovereign PRO Partner Group (Sovereign PPG), the leading provider of company formation and corporate services in the Middle East, is excited to announce an exclusive interactive webinar designed to support entrepreneurs and business professionals in setting up businesses in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 23 July 2024, at 12 PM KSA / 1 PM UAE / 10 AM UK. This webinar aims to address all concerns related to business establishment in the Kingdom and provide professionals with the necessary knowledge for successful business setup in Saudi Arabia. Through this initiative, Sovereign PPG will offer essential insights and strategies for thriving in Saudi Arabia's dynamic business landscape while exploring opportunities across the GCC region.

During this session, Sovereign PPG will provide a comprehensive overview of business setup in Saudi Arabia, focusing on key aspects such as the market environment, common entity structures, pre-requisite and qualifying requirements, RHQ (Regional Headquarters) requirements, and general compliance obligations. While commonly asked questions will be addressed throughout the presentation, attendees can also ask any specific questions they may have about assessing if their business is ready for the KSA market. The attendees can also prefer to pre-submit their questions or ask them live during the webinar.

The Riyadh-based team of Sovereign PRO Partner Group, with extensive local expertise and experience in the incorporation of 4,000 companies in Saudi Arabia, will be available to provide answers and support for all the company formation concerns.

Nazar Musa, Saudi Arabia CEO: "Our purpose is to empower businesses with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in Saudi Arabia's dynamic and growing business environment. Through this event we want to equip businesses with all the knowledge they seek and need to achieve their goals. By discussing key topics such as business model options, regional expansion opportunities, and corporate compliance, we aim to provide participants with the knowledge to make informed decisions that will drive their organisations to greater success."

This event is designed for professionals across various industries, including entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, executives, and anyone interested in exploring business opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Attendees will benefit from interactive discussions, expert insights, and the opportunity to network with industry peers.

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Time: 12 PM KSA / 1 PM UAE / 10 AM UK

Registration link, webinar details and pre-submit their questions can be done here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/f53ceaa2-c098-41cc-885c-cda49813f28c@ae7f8db2-e3ff-4c99-8e8a-63162789ac67

About Sovereign PRO Partner Group:

Sovereign PRO Partner Group is the leading company setup, local partnership, and corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2008, its key services include outsourced PRO & Visa support, HR Services and Accountancy & Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. PRO Partner Group is on a mission to provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.

