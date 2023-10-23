Abu Dhabi – Solutions+, a Mubadala company, partnered with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Municipal Presence Center to host a planting initiative at Zayed Agricultural Center for Development and Rehabilitation which operates under the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs. This collaborative effort is aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental preservation.

The Sustainability initiative featured the planting of a diverse range of fruit trees, including mango, lemon, guava, pomegranate, and fig. Notable attendees included Solutions+ employees, representatives from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Municipal Presence Centre.

This initiative is a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future. Solutions+ actively contributed to the initiative by providing planting seedlings and supplying essential planting equipment.

Noura Al Hammadi, Head of Partnership and Innovation at Solutions+ and the lead for the sustainability task force, highlighted the initiative's goals, stating: “The Sustainability Initiative for 2023 focuses on two pivotal events to drive environmental impact and awareness. Firstly, we aim to significantly reduce carbon pollution by planting a diverse range of plants addressing the urgent need to combat greenhouse gas emissions. Simultaneously, we emphasise safeguarding local biodiversity by preserving and planting indigenous trees native to the region, reinforcing our commitment to biodiversity conservation.”

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the global spirit of cooperation and education on climate solutions embodied by COP28, extending an open invitation to local communities to participate in sustainable land management practices. It marks a significant stride towards a more environmentally conscious and sustainable future.

About Solutions+

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+ is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, and net zero carbon emissions reporting for buildings.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business. For more information, please visit https://solutionsplus.ae/profile/.