Muscat: As part of the bank’s ongoing endeavours to contribute toward nurturing a knowledge-based economy, Sohar International recently extended its unwavering support to Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to sponsor the 7th International Universal Scientific Education and Research Network (USERN) Congress. Acting as the Platinum Sponsor of the event, Sohar International reiterated its commitment to promoting education and research initiatives that have a sustainable impact on society.

The 7th USERN Congress, which was themed ‘Contemplate the universe, discover science’, took place between 8 to 10 November 2022 at SQU. The event witnessed the presence of government delegates, and other industry professionals along with students. Conducted in a hybrid format to ensure larger participation and global outreach, the congress featured eminent speakers from different countries and received over 400 in-person attendees and 400 online participants.

Commenting on the bank’s support at the event, Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International said, “It is research that propels humanity forward. Continued learning, especially in the field of science, is, therefore, essential to thrive. As a progressive organisation that has been dedicated to promoting knowledge-sharing platforms, Sohar International acknowledges the critical role that quality education plays in socio-economic progress. Our support to the USERN Congress is aligned with our long-term vision to encourage science-informed development, promote humanitarian research, and foster a socially conscious society.”

He added saying, "With the Sultanate highlighting education as a key priority sector and a vital component of its Vision 2040, Sohar international seeks to enhance contact and collaboration between local experts and the broader global scientific fraternity, thereby playing its part to bolster the national scientific infrastructure.”

USERN comprises the top 1% of scientists in all scientific fields as advisory board members who are responsible for managing and supervising the educational and research programs in their field of specialty. To conclude the event, the annual USERN Prize Awarding Festival was also held on November 10, the Global Day of Science for Peace and Development, where distinguished individuals were awarded for their contributions and humanitarian efforts in their respective areas.

To promote scientific awareness, the USERN Congress held a number of engaging talks, two workshops on artificial intelligence, and one symposium on future preparedness for pandemics. As such, the event was in close resonation with Sohar International’s initiatives to facilitate industry-relevant discussions, boost innovation, and instill creative thinking in the minds of the youth. In line with the same, the bank’s recent session of Viewpoints – Sohar International’s Chairman Forum, was themed ‘What kind of research and research institutions does the future demand?’, also played testament to the bank’s keen interest in spearheading transformation in the field.

Sohar International, through its continued efforts, will remain committed to Oman Vision 2040 to further strengthen quality education while imbibing in the youth a zeal to pursue their interests in science, research and innovation.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

www.soharinternational.com

For media queries

Hameeda Al Balushi

United Media Services

hameeda@umsoman.com