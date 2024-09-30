Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading creative agency known for its strategic fusion of creativity and innovation, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at WETEX 2024, a prestigious platform for sustainability and innovation. Guided by the philosophy, ‘Create, no matter what,’ the agency strives to embed creativity in every aspect of its work and culture. From 1st to 3rd October, the event will bring together thought leaders, innovators and businesses driving the future of environmental responsibility. SOCIALEYEZ is honoured to contribute to this vital conversation, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable and innovative future.

As a key player in the industry, SOCIALEYEZ will leverage WETEX 2024 to highlight its leadership and expertise in strategic communications. On 2nd October, our Group Head of Strategy, Heena Mak, will take the stage to deliver a compelling presentation titled “Leading with ESG – Strategic Communications for Government & Energy Sectors." This presentation will focus on how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles are reshaping communications strategies, particularly within the government and energy sectors.

Beyond the presentation, SOCIALEYEZ will also host the podcast at the event. Featuring interviews with our leadership team and special guests, including valued clients, the podcast will dive into insightful discussions surrounding sustainability and digital innovation. This initiative underscores SOCIALEYEZ's dedication to fostering meaningful dialogue around ESG and sustainability topics.

WETEX 2024 offers SOCIALEYEZ a unique opportunity to reinforce its commitment to sustainability. Through various on-site engagements, including the podcast and leadership presentations, SOCIALEYEZ will demonstrate its pivotal role in supporting ESG digital initiatives. The company’s involvement not only strengthens trust and brand awareness but also showcases its dedication to driving impactful changes in sustainability through innovative communication strategies.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ said: “At SOCIALEYEZ, we are honoured to be a gold sponsor at WETEX 2024, where we look forward to exploring meaningful opportunities in sustainability and ESG. This event allows us to connect with forward-thinking organisations and share ideas that will inspire us as we take steps toward a greener future and positive impact in the region."

SOCIALEYEZ is thrilled to take part in WETEX 2024 as a Gold Sponsor, celebrating a shared commitment to advancing sustainability. With the SOCIALEYEZ Podcast, leadership insights and exclusive engagements, SOCIALEYEZ continues to play a crucial role in shaping a greener and more innovative future.